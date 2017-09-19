A father honoured: Angelkotters host leukemia walk

A girl from England who lived in Australia was working as a Greek festival dancer when she married a German man in Singapore.

And that's just the beginning.

Their story continued on for 43 years of marriage. Two children. Four grandchildren. And years and years of memories.

Horst and Sylvia Angelkotter lived and travelled around the world. Martinique. Puerto Rico. Brazil. England. He worked as a hotelier for Hilton International and when he retired, they found a home in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Horst died this past June. He was 78.

For three years he battled a blood cancer – Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia. After the first two years, his family quietly acknowledged the fact that he was running on borrowed time.

No one took life for granted.

When doctors told him there wasn't any treatment available, he didn't slide into absolute acceptance.

“He couldn't take the fact that he had this and there was nothing he could do,” says Sylvia.

He tried everything. Homoeopathic remedies. Naturopaths. Traditional German treatments. Changes to his diet. Everything.

“He needed to last,” says his son, Karsten, 40 from Niagara Falls. “He felt they were so close to discovering a cure.”

Indeed, he'd spend hours online looking for information, print off research papers and highlight paragraphs to show his doctors.

He was accepted into a clinical trial at the Walker Family Cancer Centre and he eagerly spoke with people across Canada who lived with the same CMML-1 leukemia.

He believed that a busy mind was a positive mind.

When he died, his family couldn't just stop.

In his honour, they are organizing the first annual Light the Night Walk in Niagara Falls, part of a series of events held across Canada to raise funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada. To date, there are 44 registered walkers who have raised some $4,800.

Karsten is hoping for more participants and teams. The three kilometre walk begins at the Grandview Market Place, next to the Hornblower, at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30. Participants who raise more than $100 will be given a lantern to carry.

The Angelkotters – Sylvia, Karsten and his sister, Natasha, will have gold lanterns – the colour designated in memory of a loved one.

“We wanted to continue doing this fight,” says Karsten, who continued in his father's footsteps and works as the assistant general manager at Sheraton on the Falls.

Says Sylvia: “Once you met him, you never forgot him.”

The coupld met in Singapore. German-born Horst was working at a hotel where Sylvia, an English girl living in Australia, was supposed to dance with a Greek festival troupe. Only, the group's bouzouki player left to go home to his new wife and the event was cancelled. The next year, Sylvia was asked to return to the same hotel. She was sceptical but eventually agreed.

They met again and three weeks later, he proposed.

Horst loved people. He loved connecting to people and hearing their stories. He couldn't resist a good conversation whether it was with a cashier at the local grocery story, the concierge at the White Oaks spa (turns out they were the same old-school hotel types), or a stranger a Sears while he was waiting for Sylvia to try on a dress. He was passionate about people.

“They were such random people,” says Karsten, “but somehow he made such a connection.”

Family was everything. And he wanted to live for his family.

When his granddaughter was born, Karsten brought her out to the waiting room to show his father.

Their eyes connected. “Her name is Kylie,” he told his father. “You named her.”

Indeed, not a month earlier, Horst had said to his son, “Kylie needs to be her name.”

“You could see the pride,” said Karsten. “He liked to be involved.”

Horst wanted his body to be donated to science.

He was born with his heart on the right side of his body. A condition so rare that whenever he was admitted to hospital doctors would ask to bring medical interns to see him. He always obliged and enjoyed telling people, “It's me who has a heart in the right place.”

Before he died, when it was clear that the end was near, he made sure to thank staff at the hospital. He had no tears. “You know, we had a really good fight,” he said.

And then to Karsten: “It's going to be OK.”

Light the Night, Niagara Falls

https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/LocationHome.aspx?eventid=210107&langpref=en-CA&locationID=226875&Referrer=direct%2fnone&_ga=2.29498175.103380464.1504708836-1132730909.1412104962

Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Canada

www.llscanada.org/