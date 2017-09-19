Bittle named deputy House leader

Chris Bittle says he has some big shoes to fill.

On Tuesday the St. Catharines Liberal MP was appointed deputy House leader by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Bittle fills the position left vacant by the late Scarborough-Agincourt MP Arnold Chan, who recently died after a lengthy battle with cancer.

“Arnold was my seat mate in the House of Commons. I would like to say I am happy, but it is bittersweet because we’ve recently lost a friend,” Bittle said on Tuesday. “You can tell by the tributes to him in the House that he was someone who was truly respected across the aisle.”

The deputy House leader assists the House leader — in this case Liberal MP Bardish Chagger — shepherd the government’s legislative agenda through the House of Commons. Bittle said that means working with the opposition parties to get legislation passed, which was something he said Chan did well.

“The opposition parties, by their nature, are not always working with us as the government. But we have to nonetheless work with them. I think that is what Canadians expect of us,” said Bittle.

“I learned a great deal watching Arnold, even though he really only had a year and a half more experience than I do.”

Chan died last week at the age of 50. On Tuesday, MP Mark Holland read a posthumous message from Chan to his fellow politicians.

“We must remember that our greatest strengths lie in our civility with each other, our humility in the face of our own limitations and our willingness to serve,” Holland quoted his friend as saying. “It is up to us to be braver, to go beyond our comfort zones and engage with people of other backgrounds, to diversify and broaden our relationships, and to seek the betterment of all. We have to take a chance, to engage and to participate. That will help to strengthen the institutions that serve us all.”

Bittle, a rookie MP who was elected in 2015, also becomes a member of the parliamentary procedural committee by way of his appointment.

— with files from The Canadian Press