Coffee Break kick-off in NOTL Thursday

MP Rob Nicholson, the honorary chair of the 2017 Alzheimer Coffee Break campaign, will launch this year’s campaign with a flag-raising at the Niagara-on-the-Lake town hall Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

That will be followed by a barbecue at the municipal buildings, hosted by Nicholson.

The barbecue will include hot dogs and hamburgers, water and coffee will be provided, and the town is providing a cake, all for a donation of $5.

“Rob was a natural choice for this year’s campaign,” said Teena Kindt, chief executive officer for the Alzheimer Society Niagara Foundation.

Nicholson proposed a private members’ bill to establish a national dementia strategy as a solution to tackling the impact of dementia, resulting in Bill C-233 becoming law on June 22. This private member’s bill creates a Canadian Alzheimer’s Disease and Dementia Partnership, bringing together researchers, clinicians, health-care providers and private industry to work alongside Canadians living with dementia to develop and implement a national strategy.

“Dementia is a serious and growing problem,” says Nicholson.

“I, like so many others, know all too well the experience of having a loved one deal with a diagnosis of dementia. It has affected me both personally and professionally and, as such, I am proud to serve in the capacity of honourary chair this year to support the work of the Alzheimer Society of Niagara Region and its work on behalf of individuals, families and care partners in Niagara.”

National Coffee Break Day is Sept. 21, which coincides with World Alzheimer’s Day, and more than 10,000 Coffee Breaks expected to take place across Canada.

Locally, the campaign kicks off Thursday and runs until the end of December.

Coffee Break events are held in homes, offices, community centres, schools, churches, city halls, retail outlets, and health facilities —- just about anywhere coffee or other items can be served and a donation collected.

Over the years, Coffee Break hosts have become creative in their fundraising efforts, hosting everything from barbecues and socials to dress-down days and movie nights. Each break makes a tremendous difference in the lives of those touched by this disease.

Last year, thanks to the generosity of hundreds of Coffee Break hosts, more than $77,000 was raised for client programs that are not funded.

To help reach Niagara’s 2017 goal of $100,000, register for your free Coffee Break kit today at www.alzheimerniagara.ca, by phone at 905-687-6856 ext. 556 or by email at TMcdougall@alzheimerniagara.ca.