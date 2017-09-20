A different team of flyers provided the aerial theatrics when the Niagara senior high school football season kicked off Wednesday in St. Catharines.

Instead of quarterbacks for the Eden Flyers and the Governor Simcoe Redcoats finding receivers – not to mention, the end zone – with pin-point passes, the air show was courtesy of the Snowbirds high overhead in the sunny, cloudless eastern sky.

Down on the gridiron, penalty flags thrown by game officials outnumbered completed passes by a wide margin.

Two lineups with many newcomers, some of whom are playing tackle football for the first time, combined for one touchdown, two safeties and countless false starts in a 9-2 Eden victory.

Cole Parkin, who set up his two-yard plunge for the game’s lone major with a 72-yard sweep in the first quarter, said penalties are all part of the game, especially so early in the season.

“For the first game we’re all still getting used to it, so a lot of guys go offside,” the second-year senior said. “As the year goes on, we’re going to be a lot better.”

Though Parkin broke some tackles, the Flyers didn’t move the chains much after that in the matchup between the Tier 2 teams.

“Their D line was really good,” the Grade 12 student said. “We couldn’t get through the line most of the time.

“When we did, we got our five yards, but they did a really effective job getting the stop.”

Simcoe head coach Jamie Brophy was pleased with how a varsity team stocked primarily with Grade 9, 10 and 11 students fared in the road game against their cross-town rival.

“Take away that touchdown, and this game was even,” he said. “We came to play, and we played hard.”

The lack of any flow in the flag-filled game of fits and starts didn’t bother the Redcoats coach.

“What can I say, this is the first game of the season,” he said. “You expect this at this time of year.”

Some of Simcoe’s players are relatively new to the sport. Brophy said teaching players how to tackle, and how to react to being tackled, is job one for coaching football.

“Our primary concern always has to be safety,” he said. “After that it’s getting the fundamentals down and having fun as the season progresses.”

Will Bonner received credit for the Eden safety and Simcoe earned two points on the strength of Nick Langelaan’s heads-up play on the defensive line.

On tap today are four senior games and one junior.

Collegiate visits Grimsby for a Tier 2 game at 3 p.m., with Thorold hosting Sir Winston Churchill in 7 p.m. action in the Niagara Region High School Athletic Association’s Tier 1 division.

Senior games in the Niagara Catholic Athletic Association are Saint Paul at Notre Dame and Lakeshore Catholic and Saint Michael, both starting at 3 p.m.

Today’s junior game between Saint Paul and Notre Dame kicks off at 1 p.m. in Welland.

bfranke@postmedia.com