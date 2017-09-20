Filling the shelves on the parade route

They’ll roll their shopping carts in any kind of parade weather, but this Saturday’s sunny forecast is welcome news for food bank volunteers.

“We’ve had rain. We’ve had inclement weather. We’ve had wind,” said Betty-Lou Souter, CEO of Community Care St. Catharines and Thorold, recalling the days of soggy floats before they switched to a city bus for collections.

“The good news is, right now we have a promise of good weather, but we have had challenges in the past that we’ve overcome.”

Community Care will have a big contingent collecting food donations along the Niagara Grape and Wine Festival Meridian Grande Parade route in what’s become a significant event for the food bank.

Parade donations usually total 8,000 to 11,000 pounds, Souter said. In addition, St. Catharines firefighters collect an average $10,000 cash along the route in the “give hunger the boot” campaign.

“It’s a pretty important day for us and it comes at a time when we are at our lowest,” she said, explaining the food bank is busier in the summer when kids are home from school all day and food on the shelves gets low.

September is also prior to the holiday season when Souter said people start getting in the giving spirit and think about the food bank.

But the demand is there. Community Care assists approximately 1,850 households each month in St. Catharines and Thorold.

It’s distributes 4,000 pounds of food every day, five days a week.

“The thing that scares me is there are certain months of the year, September is one of them, where 40 per cent of the people who access our food services are children under the age of 16,” Souter said. “On a national average, that’s high.”

The agency used to be closed Friday afternoons to get caught up on administrative work but Souter said they can’t do that anymore.

“Now we have to make sure we have the availability for people five days a week all day, because hunger doesn’t go away. It doesn’t take a holiday.”

Brown paper bags were distributed in the St. Catharines Standard on Wednesday and Thursday for parade-goers to fill with non-perishable donations.

Donations can also be dropped off at St. Catharines City Hall, participating grocery stores, fire halls or Community Care at 12 North Street in St. Catharines or 19 Albert St. W. in Thorold.

Community Care will be joined by Governor Simcoe cheerleaders and football players in collecting food donations along the route, with St. Catharines Fire Services, St. Catharines Transit, Real Canadian Superstore, CAA, the Groovy Food band and Coventry Taxi, which will be carrying Community Care junior ambassadors who have helped the cause.

“It’s really important not to forget others and this is an easy way to do it,” Souter said. “If everybody does a little bit, nobody would have to do a lot.”

What to put in the bag:

The food bank is low on breakfast cereals and peanut butter. It also needs rice, noodles, granola bars, baby formula and juice boxes.

Fresh produce can be dropped off at Community Care.