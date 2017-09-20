Human trafficking investigation leads to arrests

Three Brampton residents have been arrested and charged in relation to a human trafficking investigation.

Niagara Regional Police said in August it concluded an investigation into an allegation of human trafficking.

An arrest warrant was sought for a 20-year-old man from Brampton.

Police said they observed the man on Tuesday.

They said he was the passenger in a vehicle as it travelled along Lundy’s Lane in Niagara Falls.

The vehicle came to a stop in a restaurant parking lot and police said they approached the vehicle.

Police said the man fled on foot and was arrested by police after a short foot chase.

A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of two additional males from Brampton, and the seizure of a quantity of drugs.

Sicetus Akhinagba, 20, is charged with human trafficking of person under 18; financial benefit of person under 18;

material benefit from sexual Services; exercise control of person under 18; advertise a person's sexual services; utter threats; forcible confinement; possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, heroin and MDMA; possession of proceeds of crime Under $5,000; and breach of probation.

Ismael Ajiroba, 19, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, heroin and MDMA; and breach of recognizance.

Travis Niens, 21, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, heroin and MDMA; and possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.