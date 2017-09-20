Little Fires Everywhere at the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Fiction

A Column of Fire, by Ken Follett

In 1558, the ancient stones of Kingsbridge Cathedral look down on an England torn apart by religious conflicts as Elizabeth’s ascension to the throne turns all of Europe against Britain and tests the friendship, loyalty and love between people of all walks of life.

The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye, by David Lagercrantz.

Lisbeth Salander, brilliant hacker and obstinate outsider, enlists the help of Mikael Blomkvist when she sees the chance to finally uncover the most telling secrets of her traumatic childhood, despite the deadly interference of those who wish to keep the past forever buried.

A Legacy of Spies, by John Le Carre

Peter Guillam, George Smiley and others active with the British Secret Service during the Cold War are being called back to London to be scrutinized by a generation with no memory of the Cold War and no patience for its justifications.

Little Fires Everywhere, by Celeste Ng

In a placid suburb of Cleveland where everything is planned to the nth degree, an enigmatic artist and single mother with a mysterious past and disregard for status quo threatens to upend the whole community. Elena Richardson is suspicious of Mia and her motives, but her obsession will come with unexpected and devastating cost.

Whipped, by William Deverell

Retired criminal lawyer Arthur Beauchamp finds himself representing his wife when Margaret, as head of the Green Party, is sued by a federal cabinet minister for leaking a salacious video of said minister in company with a dominatrix.