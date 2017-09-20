Suspect at large after pharmacy robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a St. Catharines pharmacy, Tuesday.

Niagara Regional Police say a lone man armed with a a weapon demanded narcotics at Tom's Pharmacy, 366 Bunting Rd., at about 7:18 p.m.,

The suspect, who fled with an undisclosed amount of prescription medication, was last seen entering a four-door grey vehicle, which left the area heading east on Berkley Drive and turned north on Dorchester Boulevard.

The suspect was described as about 30 years old, possibly First Nations, about 5'9" tall with a pock-marked complexion. He was clean shaven, wearing a white baseball hat, black hoodie with a red shirt underneath and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call 905-688-4111 ext. 4358.