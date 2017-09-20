Teen walking a mile for Gillian’s Place

Penny Coles

Niagara Advance

When Logan Fieguth joins a group of men in the 12th annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes next month, it will be the fifth year in a row he has donned high-heeled shoes for the event that raises money for Gillian’s Place, the St. Catharines centre for women and children seeking help and shelter from abusive homes.

What makes the Laura Secord student from Niagara-on-the-Lake stand out in this group of more than 200 men is that he is 14 years old. He was just 10 when he first picked up a sign, put on a pair of bright, shiny pink women’s heels with a bow on them that looked like they might fit, and joined the walk around the Pen Centre.

That year, it was kind of a spur-of-the-moment decision, he said.

His mother Emily had done some volunteering at Gillian’s Place, and she was helping out at the event. His father was at a hockey game with his older brother. Logan wasn’t exactly sure what the event was all about, but he couldn’t stay home by himself, so off he went to the Pen Centre with his mother.

After some speeches from organizers and dignitaries st the start of the event, a woman who been a resident at Gillian’s Place got up and told her story of the abuse that had driven her to the shelter.

“I was really sad to hear how she had to leave her home with her children because it was no longer safe there for them,” said Logan. It made him think about his own family, and he says he couldn’t imagine the people he loves and who love him treating each other so badly they might have to leave.

He has continued to walk in the event each year since for the same reason.

“I still remember that woman’s story, and I know all the money is going to a good cause. My feet hurt a little, but not that much. And it’s fun to be part of it.”

Emily says after each year’s event, with the amount of money it brings in and the awareness raised, it would seem as if there should be no need for another walk. Instead, the need is greater, for more money, more programs and more beds for a growing number of abused women and children.

And each year, says Logan, there are more people joining in the walk - the event has grown since his first time participating.

Some men have feet so large they have to pre-order shoes, or have them custom-made. But so far, although Logan can no longer borrow his mother’s shoes, he has managed to find a pair that fits him.

Some men go to extremes, bedazzling their shoes in glitter, some dress up themselves, and some choose to walk in fuzzy pink slippers, making it a fun event to watch, says Emily.

The Laura Secord Secondary School drum line leads the mile walk, with the mall security guards behind them in their high heels, followed by participants, with shoppers and other spectators cheering them on. But as much fun as they make the event, says Emily, there is never a doubt of the seriousness of the cause they are supporting as they walk together to stop violence against women.

The second and third year Logan walked, he joined his mother and her hockey team, which is part of GHL Niagara, a co-ed non-contact league for adults.

Last year he walked by himself, he said, and raised about $200 through the support of family and friends.

But this year, for his fifth time and his first year as a high school student, he decided to do more. Since last year’s event, he has walked a neighbour’s dog and done odd jobs helping his parents and friends, and has saved $90 to donate.

He has started to tell his friends and fellow students about the event, and has organized a fundraiser to help him reach his goal of $2,000.

“I have a passion for music,” he says - he plays guitar and drums, and chose Laura Secord for its performing arts program - and this Sunday, Sept. 24 at the Mahtay Cafe in St. Catharines, he will hold a musical event.

The owner, Chris Lowes, has offered the use of the lounge of the cafe to support the fundraiser, which is for all ages and runs from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring local cover band Ear Candy.

There will also be some open mic time, says Logan, who plans to play the guitar, although he hasn’t decided what songs yet. He is hoping his friends and fellow music-lovers will come out in support of Gillian’s Place.

Emily, who admits to being proud of her son and the initiative he is showing, says while it’s one thing to encourage your kids to volunteer and become involved helping others, it’s even better to lead by example. And in Niagara, with its reputation of residents caring about their community and helping others, there are no shortage of examples, she says.

She points to recent articles in the newspaper about kids who raised money for the Terry Fox run through a car wash and a lemonade stand, and four youngsters who swam across Lake Erie to raise money for Red Roof Retreat, an organization that helps special needs kids.

“We’re surrounded by great examples of people who are doing amazing things, and by kids who are getting involved and helping others. If there are people who need help, there will be people who will help.”

To help the women and children at Gillian’s Place, sign up for Logan’s open mic session by emailing fieguthe@gamail.com, or attend the event and make a donation in person.

This year’s walk is Oct. 14, beginning at 9:30 a.m. in the Sears Court at the Pen Centre.

To donate on Logan’s behalf, go to walkamileinhershoes.ca. He is entered as a team called Logan’s well heeled walkers.