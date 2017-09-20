Thousands of students benefit from free tuition

More than 8,600 students at Niagara’s post-secondary institutions are attending class for free this year.

About 4,057 students at Brock University were eligible for free tuition at the start of the semester. That’s about 26 per cent of all 15,743 students attending classes at Brock this year.

And about 4,600 of Niagara College’s 10,000-plus students are benefiting from free tuition, too, thanks to new OSAP rules that came into effect this year.

Niagara College registrar Adam Dusome said colleges were hoping to see a correlation between the new grant program and post-secondary enrolment, “and we think we have.”

“Without actually surveying the students that have enrolled here, we did exceed our domestic budget forecast by a little bit. Provincially, most colleges have exceeded domestic forecasts and we do think there is a correlation between the accessibility initiatives by the government and enrolments at the college,” he said.

“We are hoping it is having the intended impact, and in particular the group that the college typically draws from — some of those families will benefit the most.”

About 9,780 Brock students applied to the Ontario Student Assistance Program, and about 6,587 of them have been approved, so far. About 62 per cent of those students are receiving free tuition this year.

At Niagara College about 5,100 students applied for financial aid this fall, and more than 90 per cent of them qualified for free tuition.

“Some of those that didn’t meet that threshold, those applications are in process so we may see more added to that,” Dusome said.

Implementing the new program has been a welcome challenge for post-secondary financial aid staff.

“There are some complexities and there’s always some challenge implementing new processes, but we think that any initiatives to open doors to post-secondary are great, and we hope that it reaches as many families as we can,” he said.

“Although the initiative has been labelled as free tuition, we still charge tuition to students. What it really means is that the government is trying to support the vast majority of students with aid to cover at least the cost of tuition. The government has always supported students and particularly students with low income backgrounds.”

The revised OSAP system, however, was intended “to make it simpler for everyone” while increasing available funding and making it easier to access.

The news was still percolating through the post secondary students at the campuses.

Aidan Hibma, Brock University student union vice-president of finance and administration, said he had received a few emails from friends about the OSAP changes.

As an independent student over 22 years old, Himba is attending classes for free this year, too.

“It’s great to see, if only (the provincial government) could make a better decisions with regards to selling off our highways and our hydro. But I guess beggars can’t be choosers,” said Himba, majoring in political science.

“The only negative is if they’re under 22 and their parents are making more than $75,000, if their parents choose to instil a work ethic into the child by not giving handouts and so forth, when that student applies for OSAP and has to put in their parent’s information it drastically reduces the amount of bursaries they’re going to get from the provincial government,” he said.

Niagara College student council president Ryan Huckla said it’ll be “interesting to see how it affects student life in a couple of months.”

“I’m sure there are students on campus who were able to benefit from the grant increase,” he said.

Dusome said even families with annual incomes of up to $175,000 will qualify for varying levels of grants towards student’s tuition.

“It is graduated, so certainly a family with an income like that will get an awful lot less than someone in a different economic situation,” he said. “But the province certainly has done their best to open up the accessibility window.”

