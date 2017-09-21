Union concerned about staffing at Garrison Place

The union representing workers at Garrison Place in Fort Erie says deep cuts to staffing levels at the long-term care home will have a damaging impact on the care given to its residents.

The facility on Garrison Road, as well as Maplecrest Village in Grimsby, are both owned by Revera, which this week told employees that changes are being implemented by the company.

In an emailed response to Postmedia News, Revera said no jobs will be lost at the Fort Erie site.

“We continually review how we deliver care and services in order to better serve our residents. From time to time, we make changes to staffing roles and schedules. We undertake this process with care and diligence and in consultation with labour representatives,” wrote Darren Sundin, regional director of operations for Revera.

“There have been no staff terminations at Garrison Place, although there are some staff who will see a reduction in hours, there are also staff who will see an increase in hours. We believe these changes will help us to most effectively support our residents,” reads his statement.

The Niagara Health and Service Workers Union, CLAC Local 302, is not pleased with the recent announcement.

“These cuts will compromise basic care,” says Michael Reid, CLAC representative.

“We have been unable to get Revera to describe how services can be maintained, and we are very concerned that residents will be left without the care they need and for which they have paid,” he said.

According to a press release from CLAC Local 302, staff report that residents at these homes rely on the care provided to ensure they receive the right medicine at the right time.

Residents often forget their medical restrictions involving food, and also need assistance with basic activities of daily living, the union said in the prepared statement.

According to Reid, Revera has made no effort to consider the input or advice of the workers who perform the work since announcing the cutbacks, saying they have provided no explanation as to how residents will continue to receive adequate care in the face of decreased staffing.

Niagara West-Glanbrook MPP Sam Oosterhoff is also weighing in, calling on the province to protect long-term care beds in Niagara.

The provincial representative for Grimsby says the Ontario Liberal government needs to step in.

“The reality is that this Liberal government has refused to make the substantial and meaningful investments in long-term care that are needed,” he said.