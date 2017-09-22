An integrity commissioner has found no evidence that city Coun. Wayne Thomson shared confidential information from an in-camera meeting earlier this year.

In a report going before council Tuesday, Integrity Commissioner Brian Duxbury says a complaint submitted to the city clerk alleged Thomson disclosed information from the meeting to third parties “who were not entitled to such information,” as evidenced by text messages.

One of the messages, sent Jan. 25, stated: “I was just talking to Wayne about another issue and he said in-camera was interesting and I will tell you…(blacked out) is the cause of the rumors.”

Following his investigation, which included interviews with Thomson and the unnamed person who sent the text, Duxbury concluded there was “nothing unusual or suggestive of any improper disclosure” in the communication, since Thomson was speaking with someone whose position requires interaction “on a regular basis.”

Duxbury added that the reference to “rumors” was an unrelated matter to the in-camera meeting and alleged disclosure. The term “interesting” also did not indicate confidential information was shared.

Duxbury is the same integrity commissioner who in June concluded Coun. Carolynn Ioannoni disclosed sensitive information during the same Jan. 24 in-camera meeting. As a result, council passed a motion asking her to resign her seat on council, which she has refused. She also planned to file a complaint with the Ontario Ombudsman about Duxbury’s probe regarding “key evidence” not included in his report.

“I provided information to Mr. Duxbury that proves that the in-camera on Jan. 24 was breached, but it wasn’t by me,” she said during the June 13 meeting. “Not only by another member of this council, but by another staff member in city hall. I breached nothing.”

When reached Friday, Thomson said he “wasn’t concerned” about the complaint against him from the start. He added he hasn’t spoken with Ioannoni, who sits next to him in council chambers, for at least five months.

The two were bitter rivals while Thomson was mayor of Niagara Falls, but when he returned as councillor in 2006, he hoped for a clean slate. The two appeared to bury the hatchet, and he seemed to lend his support during Ioannoni’s bid for MP as an NDP candidate in the 2015 federal election.

“I admire her knowledge, her experience and her tenacity on how she handles issues,” he said in Sept. 2015. “When she grabs ahold of something, she never lets go.”

The two were even photographed together during Ioannoni’s nomination party. He now says he was “so upset” the photo was used to insinuate he was endorsing her and the NDP.

“I was criticized by a lot of friends, saying ‘What the hell are you doing?’ It was done without my permission.”

Two years later, he refuses to let their bitter falling out affect his work for the city.

“I think I’ve been very, very fair,” he says. “I attempted to be a friend, and it hasn’t worked. I’m there (at council) to serve the community…it doesn’t bother me at all, the fact that’s her method of operation.”

When contacted Friday, Ioannoni clarified that she sent the complaint to human resources director Trent Dark — not the city clerk — and she strongly disagrees with Duxbury’s definition of what breaching an in-camera meeting means (Dark could not be reached for comment Friday).

Redacting names from the report makes it “very easy to manipulate a story,” she said.

“It’s sitting in front of you in black and white that Coun. Thomson told somebody about in-camera,” she said. “The staff member who is writing that text message was not in camera. The room was cleared, they were not there.”

She added there was “no public motion” to hire an integrity commissioner for the matter, and no costs were provided to council.

“I was not interviewed and as the complainant, was not provided a copy of the report.”

As for her fractured relationship with Thomson, Ioannoni said she wouldn’t discuss personal differences with councillors because it resembles “school yard crap.”

“That’s where they’re crossing lines here, and I’m trying to keep it political.”

Tuesday’s council agenda also includes the integrity commissioner’s response to an e-mail submitted to council from Ioannoni’s lawyer, Lionel Tupman, outlying concerns about the integrity commissioner’s report which found Ioannoni “improperly” disclosed information from that same in-camera meeting.

Tupman says there was “no express prohibition” at the time on sharing in-camera information, meaning Duxbury’s report was “flawed” and that council had “no basis” to ask for Ioannoni’s resignation.

Council eventually adopted a new code of conduct for council members at its July 11 meeting.

In his response to Tupman’s letter, Duxbury says the “requirement for confidentiality” of in-camera meetings is “grounded in the very term itself,” and that Tupman’s submissions “do not affect or diminish my conclusions.”

Mayor Jim Diodati said taxpayers have been on the hook for several investigations involving Ioannoni, including an independent probe of a verbal exchange between her and the city’s chief administrative officer.

“That’s not what we were elected to do,” he said. “It’s counter productive. It’s a waste of everybody’s time, and it’s way too negative for my liking.

“I much prefer seeing the cup as half full, and it’s very frustrating that Coun. Ioannoni continues to attack instead of helping us build.”

He added Duxbury’s report is “full vindication and exoneration” for Thomson, and that it was Ioannoni who was found to be leaking confidential information from an in-camera meeting.

“There’s a big difference between secret and confidential. It’s confidential by law. By law, there’s certain things that we are not allowed to talk about or share — that’s the Municipal Act.”

- with files from Ray Spiteri

