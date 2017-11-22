A man has been charged after dog repellent was allegedly deployed on a person and dogs while at Firemen’s Park in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Regional Police said they began an investigation into the incident Wednesday.

Kevin Smith, 66, of Niagara Falls, was charged with assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and cruelty to animals

Police said Smith is scheduled to appear before the courts Jan. 3 to answer to the charges.

Police ask anyone with more information to call them at 905- 688-4111, ext. 2200.