The Winter Festival of Lights has about 800 fireworks left over from its rain-shortened opening night Saturday, but they won’t stay silent for long.

Organizers plan to set off the whole shebang for a special show starting at 8:10 p.m. Thursday.

Executive director Tina Myers says it will use up all of the fireworks originally scheduled for two separate shows Saturday night.

“We’re going to fire off both shows at one time,” she says. “The show time is still going to be around that five-minute mark, it’s just we’re putting up double the shells.”

A normal fireworks show over the gorge is about 400 shells during winter and 600 during summer, Myers adds.

Since there are already fireworks shows scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Myers says the festival wanted to give the American Thanksgiving on Thursday some extra oomph.

“Everything was already set and we didn’t want to hold it down there (in the gorge) too long.”

Though there was a brief fireworks display Saturday, the miserable weather cut it short, as well as a a pyrotechnic show by NorthFIRE. Myers was also forced to eliminate a second show scheduled for 7 p.m.

The rain drenched the stage and turned sections of Queen Victoria Park into a mud field. About 500 people huddled under umbrellas to watch the shortened festivities.

“The team got beat up a little bit with the weather, discouraged because of everything that was going on,” says Myers. “Our entertainers were down because they didn’t get to perform what they wanted to. Everybody put the last six months into this.

“But the crowd was so empathetic. I think we had like two negative (messages) on social media. Other than that, people were coming up to us saying ‘we’re really sorry about the weather.’

“And I know how many were all wet and cold. I couldn’t believe how many were out there, actually.”

Even with the rain, attendance was up at Dufferin Islands over last year’s opening weekend.

Saturday’s soggy opener will also be part of an upcoming segment on The Rick Mercer Report. Mercer was in the gorge helping set off the abbreviated fireworks show.

The 35th Winter Festival of Lights continues to Jan. 31. Visit www.wfol.com for a full list of events and displays.

jlaw@postmedia.com