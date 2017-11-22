FORTE: November garden musings

I took advantage of a sunny November morning and headed out with my camera to explore the Niagara Parks Botanical Garden. I was looking for a little magic.

A question from a reader prompted me to see if the native witch hazels (Hamamelis virginiana) were still flowering. They are. In case you are not familiar with this late-blooming shrub, let’s take a closer look.

The name Hamamelis comes from the Greek hama, meaning same time, and melon, apple or fruit, a nod to the fact that the flowers and fruit of this shrub appear at the same time.

Native to eastern North America, Hamamelis virginiana can be found from Nova Scotia to Florida and the Great Lakes to Texas.

This small tree/shrub will reach heights of 3.5 metres to 4.5 metres, with a similar spread and features arching branches covered with crinkly, ribbon-like pale yellow flowers starting in mid to late fall. The flowers are said to be fragrant, but I’ve yet to pick up their scent.

As the flowers fade, green seed pods are left on the stems, eventually they ripen to a deep brown colour. The pods remain on the stem and continues to ripen over the following summer. In the autumn, two shiny black seeds are forcibly expelled from each pod, landing some three to six metres from the tree. The seed will lie dormant on the ground for another year before it germinates. Flowers do not appear on young trees until they reach six or seven years of age — it’s a long process.

Like many native plants, the witch hazel has a fascinating history. Early European settlers watched Native North Americans use the forked limbs of the witch hazel tree as divining rods to locate sources of underground water. This probably led to the common name ‘witch hazel.’ In the practice of dowsing (or divining), a forked branch would bend when underground water was detected by the dowser. The practice spread to Europe and was used into the 20th century.

Our native witch hazel was also valued for its healing properties. The leaves, bark and twigs are said to have more than 30 uses in folk medicine, including soothing skin ailments such as diaper rash, burns, poison ivy, cuts and bruises. The leaves have a high tannin content, giving the plant potent astringent qualities.

In the home garden, native witch hazels are valued for their late-season colour. In nature they are an understory plant, offer them semi-shade and rich, moist soil; they will tolerate clay. Remove suckers promptly to prevent colonization. Witch hazels are deer resistant.

I opened this article by mentioning that I was looking for a little magic. While November blooming witch hazel certainly has it’s share of magic, I was looking for more, so I ventured in to the Legacy Garden to capture the play of light on the sleeping garden.

Lately, I’ve read several articles about November garden tasks, and whether the perennial garden should be cut back or left standing for the winter. While there are some plants that benefit from being cleared away, hosta and day lilies come to mind here, I prefer to leave the rest of the garden standing for the winter.

In the old days, I might have been considered to be lazy by not cutting back the perennials, stripping away all of the leaves and topdressing the beds with compost for the winter. Think: clean, tidy and orderly.

Today, a more laissez-faire attitude prevails: leave the garden standing for the winter. There are several benefits besides the esthetic of dried grasses, seeds and pods decorating the winter garden. The taller plants help to catch and hold the snow; this helps to insulate the plants, protecting them from the cold. Frost, ice and snow create all sorts of interesting patterns on the dried forms adding to the winter interest — pull on your coat and go outside and explore the garden in the winter, you will be amazed at how pretty it can be.

Promoting habitat is another reason to leave the garden standing for the winter. Native bees, butterflies, insects and birds are looking for shelter and food over the winter months.

Native bees are important pollinators, they can spend the winter in the hollow stem of bee balm or an ornamental grass. Certain butterflies, such as the mourning cloak, overwinter as adults nestled under loose tree bark or in leaf litter on the ground. The chrysalis of the swallowtail, cabbage whites and sulphur butterflies can be found hanging on dead plants or tucked into leaf litter. The caterpillar of the viceroy butterfly will roll itself up in a fallen leaf, or slip into an empty seed pod of a host plant. If you strip the garden in the fall, you will eliminate many of the overwintering sites for these beautiful pollinators.

Birds also benefit from a standing winter garden. Seed heads, colourful fruits and berries are not only ornamental, they provide a free buffet for the birds. Insect eaters such as chickadees, wrens and titmice will collect thousands of caterpillars to feed their young.

Winter is long stretch without a garden, try to incorporate plants with interesting winter colour, form, fruit and seed pods in your plans. Consider leaving the garden standing to offer a habitat for pollinators and birds. Take a walk in the November garden, see what magic you can find,

