Teen arrested for thefts from Fort Erie vehicles

Several thefts from vehicles in the east end of Fort Erie have resulted in the arrest a local man.

In late October, Niagara Regional Police’s Fort Erie criminal investigation branch investigated several thefts from vehicles.

As a result, Brandon Harper, 19, has been arrested and charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and two counts of unauthorized use of a credit card.

Police are reminding people to lock their vehicles to prevent themselves becoming a victim of crime.