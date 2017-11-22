Welland man assaulted with pipe, golf club

A Welland man was taken to hospital Tuesday morning after allegedly being struck with a golf club and piece of pipe.

At about 5 a.m. the 36-year-old victim, was on his Division Street driveway when he was approached by three men.

One of the men allegedly struck the victim on the head with a golf club and a second man hit the victim with a pipe, the Niagara Regional Police say in a media release. The three suspects fled to a neighbouring apartment building after the victim’s girlfriend became aware of the assault, police say.

The victim was taken to Welland County General Hospital for treatment. He suffered from lacerations around his face and a fractured cheek bone. He has since been released.

Martin Kowalczyk, 43, and Luke Kowalczyk, 38, have been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm. Paul Paparoni, 51, has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.

Police are asking anyone with information about the assault to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.niagaratips.ca