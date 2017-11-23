Replica gun leads to lockdown in St. Catharines

A gun scare in the area of Glendale Avenue and Highway 406 in St. Catharines led to a police lockdown of area streets Tuesday afternoon.

At about 1 p.m. Niagara Regional Police Service received a call from a concerned citizen regarding a male possibly in the possession of a firearm in the area.

Police located the male, when it was then determined that the firearm observed was an “airsoft” gun and not a real firearm.

During the investigation a number of area streets and premises were briefly locked down to ensure public safety while the matter was brought to conclusion, police said in a news release.

Police said their investigation found no concerns for the public’s ongoing safety and no criminal offence was determined to have occurred.

The public is asked by police to be cognizant of their surroundings when handling any types of items that replicate real weapons.