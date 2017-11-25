Little support for pedestrian mall

If there is support for closing Niagara-on-the-Lake's commercial district to traffic permanently, it wasn’t evident at Tuesday’s open house to discuss the possibility.

What does seem evident from those who were there is that many are angry the idea of a pedestrian mall on Queen Street has been put to the public for discussion before the town has done its research.

About 70 people attended the open house at the community centre and responded to a survey that was presented, but the one prevailing opinion Coun. Betty Disero said she heard was that residents would have liked some details about the town’s plans, such as what it would cost, the economic impact, and how displaced parking spaces would be handled.

Old Town resident Brad Nixon said he took a day off work so he could attend the open house, which he referred to as a “disaster” and “a waste of time,” with no agenda and no information to present. In a letter to town councillors, he said the meeting was “devoid of content,” and called the concept of a pedestrian mall part of a “grandiose vision” which will add to the destruction of a way of life.

Judy McLeod and Peter Howe also wrote to council following the open house, calling it an “outrageous” waste of time.

“We do not usually make decisions or form opinions without some basic facts. It’s incredible that you would commission a survey and call a meeting without a clear understanding of the benefits of the idea and. for heavens sake - the costs.”

CAO Holly Dowd opened the meeting with a brief explanation of the open house format - there were four stations set up, one from the planning department with a mapping presentation showing the heritage district buildings and roads, and another with members of the fire department on hand to talk about emergency access. A third station was for information about services such as snow-plowing and garbage pickup, and Janice Thomson, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce was there with visitor material and to answer individual questions.

The point of the two-hour open house, said Dowd, was to determine whether there is “an appetite” for a pedestrian mall before moving forward with the time and expense that would be required to provide the type of answers some residents were looking for.

It was an opportunity to see not only whether people are interested but what their concerns and questions might be before asking staff to spend a lot of time on research, she said.

The town could have hired an architect, had a 3D plan to present and provided some numbers, but that would have been costly, possibly only to find there was no interest in going ahead with it, said Dowd.

The next step is to review the surveys to see what people want, their ideas, questions and concerns, she said.

What surprised her most, she said, was the strength of the negative opinions people expressed to her, as if staff was endorsing a pedestrian mall, rather than in the beginning stage of investigating public opinion.

Disero said of those who spoke to her at the open house, most were opposed. She heard from only two residents - not from the Old Town - in favour of a pedestrian mall, or a pedestrian district.

“If there was some information about benefits or direction going forward there might have been a discussion, but with nothing like that you’re asking people to blindly support something,” she said.

Disero tried twice at council meetings leading up to the open house - once in July and once in September - to have a motion passed to ask the Chamber of Commerce to do some research about a pedestrian district and report to council, but her first motion was deferred, and when she presented it the second time, she received no support.

Disero has made no secret of the fact that she is not in favour of closing Queen Street to traffic.

“I think it sends the town in the wrong direction. I don’t support a pedestrian mall,” she said, although she’d agree with looking at other ways to make the street more pedestrian-friendly.

Closing it off would turn the bordering residential areas into a parking lot, she said, and the main street would be come a tourist attraction rather than part of a “livable, working town.”

But the intention of the open house was not to provide information - it was more a matter of the town looking for an indication there is interest in moving ahead, before a lot of work was put into it by staff, she said. And the information gathered at the meeting should provide a clear idea of what people want.

Although much of the criticism was directed at town staff, she added, “this wasn’t a staff-driven issue. It was council driven. Staff will be able to make a recommendation to council in an informed way from the comments of people who were there.”

The issue of a pedestrian mall on Queen Street was raised in June by Coun. Jim Collard, who asked that discussions be held with residents, owners of restaurants and shops along the street and the chamber of commerce.

He pointed out at the time that there are many world class tourist destinations that have created pedestrian malls, and that residents and visitors alike might benefit from closing the Queen Street commercial district to traffic.

His motion passed, with only Disero and Coun. Jamie King opposed.

The next discussion at council came in July as a result of a presentation by Thomson, who said a survey of merchants on the idea brought a mixture of responses. She told councillors she preferred the term pedestrian district, but it should not be dictated by the town, with set hours, given that Queen Street merchants pay high property taxes and rent. She said there were also concerns about the possibility of having to rent sidewalk space and the street closure could turn the area into strictly a shopping destination for tourists, losing its “local appeal.”

Thomson agreed to the chamber being part of future discussions and expanding its survey of merchants, but added, “the mall concept is a non-starter.”

The next step, said Dowd, is a thorough review of the surveys and the comments in them - she thinks almost everyone at the meeting filled one out - and a report to council in January.

The survey will be on the town website until Dec. 8.