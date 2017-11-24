Livestream issues to be resolved

Technical issues around closed-captioning of Welland council’s livestream that saw Mayor Frank Campion’s name come up as Mr. Marijuana will be resolved by the next meeting, said the city’s information services manager/network administrator, Scott Barnes.



Council approved running a livestream of its meetings earlier this year, and on November 7th the first meeting ran through the Welland website. The stream contained a closed-captioned feed which had a number of errors pop up as people spoke.



City staff had first looked into livestreaming in 2016, after Cogeco TV (now YourTV Niagara) advised the city it would no longer be offering closed-captioning to its viewers. Staff said it wanted to ensure all residents had access to viewing council meetings with closed-captioning.



The city entered a three-year, $11,000 a year contract with iSi Live to livestream council or any other city meetings. In turn, the company said it would provide closed-captioning at a 94 per cent accuracy rate. It also said it would provide unlimited usage; support training and encoding hardware; and an advanced system for maintaining records of meetings.



“The company has guaranteed a certain level of quality and they are looking into what happened,” said Barnes, adding the city’s acting clerk had asked iSi Live for an update on the issue.



Barnes said the file created by the livestream allows city staff to edit the closed-captioning, but added it’s not something the city wants to get into.



The feed that goes to the city’s website comes from one camera mounted above the public gallery, with a wide view looking down at council.



In addition to the closed-captioning, Barnes said there were some other minor technical issues with the livestream that have since been resolved.



“There were some learning curve issues and we’re getting familiar with the system.”



Barnes said the clerk’s department controls the feed from council when it is being broadcast.



At this week’s meeting, the livestream did not appear live on the city’s website until nearly an hour-and-a-half into the meeting.



“There was a user-interface problem. The screen that shows the feed publishing to the website showed live-private instead of live going out. But our website is coded to pick up live only.”



Barnes said it’s a minor difference, but one iSi Live is looking into to ensure it doesn’t happen again.



He said the company was able to make a switch without affecting the livestream recording and get it live on the website.



The next council meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. A livestream link that night can be found on the city website at welland.ca.