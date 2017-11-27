Quirk calls ruling in NPCA case 'Trump-like'

A member of the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority board of directors says the dismissal of its defamation suit against a local activist last week is “Trump-like” and “sets a concerning precedent.”

Over the weekend Tony Quirk, a regional councillor for Grimsby, launched a Twitter-storm of criticism of the decision of Justice James Ramsay of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice and activist Ed Smith.

Quirk claimed that Ramsay “ruled that facts don’t matter,” and insisted that if Smith was an honourable person he would apologize to NPCA.

“Judge ruled it was OK to just accept what you found on the internet. No need to think critically anymore in today’s society,” Quirk tweeted on Saturday. “Just accept the fake facts and slander people with them. Very Trump-like. Congrats.”

Quirk, who said he is not speaking for NPCA, also said he believes Ramsay’s ruling means that people can “make up whatever facts you want, use whatever you find on the internet and slander a public servant.”

On Monday, NPCA spokesman Michael Reles said Quirk does not speak for the authority and is free to voice his opinion on the ruling. Asked if NPCA or its board of directors share Quirk’s opinions about Ramsay’s ruling, Reles said in an email that “the board has not met since the ruling and therefore has not formulated a position.”

On Thursday, Ramsay dismissed NPCA’s $100,000 defamation against Smith on the grounds that the conservation authority did not show its case had merit and a government entity cannot sue a citizen for questioning it.

NPCA — which is governed by a board of politicians — argued it is not a government entity, but Ramsay found that argument “untenable.”

“I do not say that a government authority can never sue anybody for defamation, but it cannot sue an individual for criticizing it. The authority has no cause of action at law and therefore cannot show grounds to believe its action has substantial merit,” Ramsay ruled.

Ramsay also dismissed a $100,000 defamation suit against Smith filed by former NPCA CAO and current Niagara Region CAO Carmen D’Angelo, who filed his suit jointly with the authority.

A separately filed $100,000 suit against Smith by Niagara-on-the-Lake resident William Montgomery was also dismissed by Ramsay.

The failed lawsuits were all launched as a reaction to a report Smith published in 2016 that made allegations of conflict of interest problems and mismanagement at NPCA. Ramsay found there were errors in Smith’s report, including an online business directory listing for D’Angelo’s consulting firm that indicated it was based overseas.

The judge found that Smith’s errors were not made in malice. Some errors only came to light in hindsight, Ramsay ruled, and that Smith is not at fault for the erroneous content of the business listing.

“There was no malice or recklessness in the truth,” Ramsay ruled. “These questions arose out of a mistake caused by an unknown person who uploaded false information to the internet.”

Ramsay’s ruling was also pointedly critical of how NPCA responded to Smith’s report.

Since the ruling, NPCA has issued statements, echoed by Quirk on Twitter over the weekend, saying the lawsuit was only necessary because Smith refused to apologize when asked.

“We respectively [sic] asked Mr. Smith once, then on two separate occasions through our lawyer, to correct statements on three specific issues he had published and held out as true,” said a statement by NPCA board chair Sandy Annunziata released Monday. “Unfortunately, it took the intervention of the court to conclude what the NPCA has maintained all along; that Mr. Smith got it wrong, including a forged document.”

Ramsay ruled NPCA’s response to Smith’s report was so bellicose that he characterized it as the “opening salvo of a war.”

He said NPCA’s letter to Smith “did not explain anything. It simply contradicted his information … and threatened to sue him if he did not come to heel as demanded.

“I think a reasonable person in Major Smith’s position would not have been inclined seriously to reconsider the accuracy of his information based on this letter.”

After Ramsay’s ruling was released, NPCA said it never wanted money from Smith but only to have errors in his report corrected. When asked by The Standard last week if NPCA would have accepted a monetary award had it won its case, Reles said the board would have had to decide that.

Several of Quirk’s tweets questioned Smith’s honour, and he insisted the Air Force veteran should apologize for his report.

“If no malice on the part of the defendant, why wouldn’t an honourable man apologize NOW that the judge has ruled he used inaccurate information,” Quirk tweeted.

Asked by The Standard via Twitter if his view was shared by the NPCA board of directors, Quirk said “Ramsay said that facts don’t matter. That is concerning in the era of Trump and fake news. Now we have fake facts being used slander public servants and no resource to correct the record.”

Ramsay did not say facts were unimportant in his ruling. He also quoted another judge in a 2006 defamation case that said “governments also have other means of protecting their reputations through the political process to respond to criticisms.”

Ramsay also said NPCA’s lawsuit against Smith was not in keeping with the Canadian value of free expression, saying he was disappointed in Smith’s treatment by the authority.

“There are many places in the world where I might expect such a thing to happen, but not in our beloved Dominion,” Ramsay said.

Asked again on Twitter if his views are shared by the NPCA board, Quirk said judges can be questioned and laws should be changed when necessary.

“All institutions, judicial, political & even media must be held to account for their statements and rulings. That is why we have appeals courts & event then when the law is an ass, legislators can change the law,” he tweeted.

Ramsay has asked all parties to submit recommendations regarding who should pay legal costs.

There are also two further potential further legal actions that could be launched.

Smith launched a $60,000 countersuit against NPCA, but that case was put on hold. Smith said he has yet to decide if he will proceed with the suit.

NPCA has also said it has yet to decide if it will appeal Ramsay’s ruling.

Reles said NPCA, which also covered D’Angelo’s legal costs, will not disclose how much the lawsuits cost the authority. He said NPCA’s overall legal expenses are released annually.

On Twitter, Quirk said the lawsuits “definitely didn’t cost $200k, but what price the truth?”

