Falls council considering 4% hotel tax

City council deferred a decision on a staff recommendation to implement a four per cent hotel tax starting April 1 until it consults with stakeholders.

While most councillors are receptive to the idea, they decided to wait on approval.

Staff will report back on the details related to the implementation and collection of the tax, subsequent to stakeholder engagement.

“I think it’s great, I’m looking forward to this, but before we do this, I would like to know what the response is from our tourism industry,” said Coun. Joyce Morocco.

In April, the province passed Bill 127, allowing municipalities to charge a transient accommodation tax.

The regulations received approval Nov. 23, and come into force Dec. 1.

In a letter from Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport Eleanor McMahon, she encourages the city to consider how a new tax may bring greater transparency and consistency to the existing practices in Niagara Falls through the sharing of funds with a tourism organization, application of a uniform rate, and clearer labelling of the charge on hotel bills.

The legislation states municipalities that adopt a tax and have an existing Destination Marketing Fee program in place are required to share the tax revenue with an appropriate not-for-profit tourism organization in an amount that matches the total revenue generated by the DMF program.

With respect to Niagara Falls, 50 per cent of the revenue generated must be shared with Niagara Falls Tourism, while the other 50 per cent would go to the municipality.

Several municipalities with large tourism sectors are considering a four per cent tax, including Toronto, Mississauga, and Ottawa.

The stakeholders will collect the tax at the source from consumers.

In Niagara Falls, there are 132 hotels/motels with approximately 13,500 rooms, according to a staff report.

It’s estimated a four per cent tax could generate about $15 million per year.

The tax would only be charged on rooms, and could not be applied to other components of tourism operations.

The tax can also be applied to short-term rentals and other forms of accommodation.

The only exclusion is university or college residence accommodation.

Although there are no specifics outlined in the regulation related to how the revenue can be spent, staff recommends it be used to support the tourism sector.

Examples of this would be financial assistance to major events, such as New Year’s Eve and live concerts, funding tax supported WEGO costs, Illumination Board expeneses, and capital expenditures for streetscaping improvements in the tourist core.

Niagara Falls Tourism would use its portion of funds to support the Scotiabank Convention Centre, as opposed to business improvement associations funding a portion, Winter Festival of Lights, fireworks, and for marketing and promotion of the destination.

Ideally, the revenue generated from the tax would eliminate tax supported initiatives from property taxes.

To provide accountability and clarity around the tax, council would set an annual budget, and provide public disclosure on where the funds are spent.

“It’s great for Niagara Falls Tourism because now they’ll have … a permanent structure for funding,” said Coun. Kim Craitor.

“Our half of the funding that we get to keep we will spend in the area that generates it, that makes sense to me as well.”

Coun. Victor Pietrangelo called the new tax opportunity as the “dawning of a new age.”

“I think the residents would really support not having to put any of their tax dollars into tourism anymore,” he said.

Mayor Jim Diodati said the “general consensus” around the council chamber is “we’re very supportive of this idea, but we’re also supportive of the idea of having engagement with the stakeholders to get their input before we implement it.”

“It’s not like they’re being taxed, they’re not being taxed, they’re being asked to collect it,” he said.

“And it’s not that it won’t benefit them, it will benefit them. This is going to take a lot of the things they pay for off of their list of things they pay for, like the convention centre — they put $1 million a year into that — fireworks, New Year’s Eve, the list goes on and on. Our idea is that the money, 100 per cent of it, comes from tourism and stays in tourism, and helps with marketing and festivals and events.”

Councillors Wayne Thomson and Vince Kerrio, who work in the tourism industry, declared a conflict of interest and did not participate in the discussion or vote.

Chief administrative officer Ken Todd said the city still has to learn more about the process, including the parameters around collecting the revenue.

The tax would replace the controversial DMF program, meaning tourism businesses could no longer charge a DMF.

This doesn’t, however, prevent a hotel from charging a resort fee or facility charge, but these would not be considered a tax and must be disclosed by each hotel at the time of booking.

Currently in Niagara Falls, each business that charges the DMF keeps whatever money it generates.

That was not the spirit of the program’s original intent, as introduced by the ministry of tourism as a voluntary fee in 2004, at a time when the tourism industry was reeling from the SARS epidemic in 2003, and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

The ministry encouraged participating businesses to forward the funds to a non-profit organization to spend on tourism and development.

It recommended a rate of three per cent to be applied to hotel rooms.

The rate varies in Niagara Falls, however, and can be applied to non-hotel amenities such as meals, parking, and coffee.

Adding to the confusion for visitors, the fee has been called many different names, such as TIFF, DMDF, and PF.

Tourism operators have insisted the fee pays for special events, infrastructure, lighting on the falls, and fireworks.

Many tourists have shared their frustrations about the fee.

In recent months, tourists have indicated that while in the past some operators would take the fee of their bill if requested, it’s not beind mandated in many instances.

Some operators don’t charge a marketing fee, while a number of establishments don’t charge Niagara residents.

Coun. Wayne Campbell asked whether a new hotel tax would eliminate non-hotel tourism establishments, such as restaurants or stores, from charging a DMF.

“What would happen is that because of the hotel tax in this legislation, a DMF as a mechanism, as a tax, would no longer be collected,” said Todd.

“That does not prohibit a hotel or a restaurant from putting some kind of service fee on the menu or on a hotel room, but it’s not a tax, and it doesn’t have anything to do with the city, it would not come to the city, we would not be accountable for it, and it could not be called a tax.”

