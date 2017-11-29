Niagara police run $7-million deficit

For the second time in two years, Niagara Regional Police finds itself with a multimillion-dollar deficit.

Reports released last week by the police services board and regional council’s corporate services committee show the police service is projected to end the year $7 million in the red.

Officer salary increases and retirement costs that were not budgeted for are among the key causes of the deficit, the reports say.

To reduce the deficit, the board has all but depleted its reserve funds, including using money from its sick leave and employee future benefit reserves.

The reports show that even after raiding reserve funds, the NRP is still $2.4 million short.

The board is asking Niagara Region to cover that deficit remainder.

“We certainly attacked our reserves, if you want to put that way. I think the public doesn’t like to see that we have money just sitting there unless there is a good reason for it,” said board chair and Niagara Falls councillor Bob Gale. “But I am concerned. There is still reserve money there, but it is a minimum amount.”

While the service’s 2018 budget puts money back into reserves and moves officers from administrative duties to frontline patrols to try to curb overtime, Gale admitted that a large-scale criminal investigation could put the police service in a difficult financial position.

“If that happened, I would have to go to regional council with my hat in my hand,” Gale said. “I hope that doesn’t happen.”

Cliff Priest, president of the Niagara Region Police Association, said the deficit is in part due to the result of “bad management” on the part of a police board more interested in politics than policing.

“In a way, the board is caught between a rock and a hard place,” Priest said. “They need to set a realistic police budget, but they cannot set a realistic police budget because their colleagues at regional council will yell at them.”

Priest said the board’s budget woes began in 2016, when the board set a “politically motivated” budget with a zero per cent increase.

“That zero per cent was idiotic. It did not even account for inflation,” he said. “They knew they were at the bargaining table with us. So they knew they would be dealing with some kind of pay increase.”

The police contract was settled in April by arbitration.

The first retroactive raise in the agreement for 2016 totalled 2.3 per cent in April with another two per cent by the end of 2017. In 2018, police pay goes up another 1.9 per cent and then up again 1.95 per cent in 2019.

Priest said if the board had “checked which way the winds were blowing” by looking at other police services, they could have budgeted for pay increases.

“The zero per cent was just not in keeping with reality,” he said.

As it stood, the NRP ended 2016 with a $3.3-million deficit. To cover the deficit, it cleaned out its reserve funds. Those funds were replaced in the 2017 budget, but the service was then faced with the arbitrated settlement costs.

Gale said the board tried to budget for possible salary increases for the 2017 budget, but it did not account for the size of the pay raise.

Priest said the 2017 budget only allowed a two per cent increase, which wasn’t enough to cover a settlement with the union, which everyone knew was going to include retroactive pay to 2016.

“So the 2017 budget had all the retroactive pay for 2016, plus the pay increases for 2017. That’s millions of dollars,” Priest said.

A Nov. 16 NRP board report says “the implementation of the collective agreements has resulted in a $5 million greater than budgeted compensation costs.”

Other budget pressures included greater than expected officer retirement costs and more employee benefit expense claims.

The report says in order to stem the financial bleeding, “the service implemented a spending freeze restricting the use of back fill, including overtime to operationally essential vacancies or exigent circumstances.”

The service had to implement a similar spending freeze at the end of 2016 due to its budget deficit that year.

Gale said police budgets are becoming increasingly difficult to manage due to rising costs and arbitrated settlements. He said he is hoping the proposed Safer Ontario Act — sweeping legislation that would replace the existing Police Services Act — that includes putting some uniformed police functions like forensics or canine services into the hands of civilians or private contractors will reduce policing costs.

“I don’t begrudge our officers a good salary. They do an amazing job, and we have a great service. But the police board represents the public, and the province has to realize the public cannot afford these rising costs,” Gale said.

He said the police board and the police chief work to control costs, but Ontario needs a new approach to how it funds police.

“Will we have this same conversation next year? I believe we will. I sure hope not, but I think we will,” he said.

Priest said there are things that cannot be budgeted for in policing because “we aren’t widget makers.”

“We don’t get to work from 9 to 5 and then turn the lights off.”

Murders, drug investigations and even traffic collisions can put immediate pressures on police budgets, he said, which is why reserve funds exist. Those funds are there to help mitigate the budget impacts of increasingly complex and expensive police investigations that can’t be predicted.

Nevertheless, Priest said there are pressures that the Ontario government needs to look at, particularly mental health calls which consume an increasing amount of police resources.

“My members cannot go a day anymore without having to respond to a mental health call,” he said. “The problem is that we aren’t the call of last resort anymore. We are the call of only resort.”

