Bradey Johnson continues to make a name for himself on the scoresheet.

For the second time in as many games, the Niagara IceDogs forward scored two goals, this time in a 5-2 victory over the visiting Erie Otters.

Not bad for a player who didn’t find the back of the net until the 51st game of his Ontario Hockey League career.

No, not bad at all.

However, the IceDogs never needed statistics to appreciate the hardworking forward’s worth to the team.

“It’s no fluke, he’s a guy who’s constantly doing it the right way,” head coach Billy Burke said. “He never cheats the game, takes pride in his defensive play, will throw his body in front of a shot.

“It’s just awesome for him to get some statistical reward for everything that he does for us.”

Burke said Johnson does a lot of things that aren’t reflected on the gamesheet.

“There is no check in the stat column for heart and stuff like that. He brings it every day.”

Johnson, the first star of Thursday night’s game, was all smiles after the IceDogs won their third game in a row and fourth straight at home.

“My confidence has gone up after getting that first one,” he said. “I felt really good after that goal, and it kept rolling.

“Now, the puck is finding me in the slot, and I’m tapping some goals in.”

Niagara endured a bit of slump in which it had difficulty scoring goals playing 5-on-5 hockey.

“We struggled at the start, but I think we’re generating more,” Johnson said. “Now, I feel the train is rolling a bit.

“We’re getting better every game.”

Niagara had the edge in shots on net in the first period, 10-6, but Erie scored the only game of the frame. Gera Poddubnyi beat Stephen Dhillon five hole on the power play 4:43 into the frame.

Danial Singer appeared to knot the game at one-all, but his goal was called back due to a high-sticking call.

But Niagara got that one back, with interest.

A lot of interest.

The IceDogs made themselves at home in front of the Erie net to start the second period, and the unrelenting pressure on Otters netminder Troy Timpano paid off in goals from Johnson and Oliver Castleman 58 seconds apart.

Burke liked how the team came out strong at the start of the second period.

“Looking up and watching the shot clock climb up, 19 shots in a period is outstanding,” he said. “We were doing stuff that we haven’t seen all season in a positive note, the way our D were moving, offensive zone time.

“I thought we were really stingy in the neutral zone.”

Johnson’s second of the night — his fifth of his career and fourth in two games — ended the night for Timpano, who was replaced by Anand Oberol.

Kirill Maksimov put the ’Dogs up 4-1 with his team-leading 15th of the season.

Singer opened the scoring in the 3:33 into the third period, and this time there was no controversy. The even-strength marker was the St. Catharines native’s eighth of the campaign.

Kyle Maksimovich brought the visitors to within three with a power-play at the 11:26 mark of the final frame to round out the scoring.

Niagara came into the game seeking to extend its point streak to four games.

The IceDogs defeated the Mississauga Steelheads 5-2 at Meridian Centre last Saturday, while the Otters dropped a 4-3 decision to the visiting Sarnia Sting in their last game, also on Saturday.

Coming into the third game of the season series, Niagara was 4-4-1-1 over the past 10 games, while Erie was 3-6-1-0.

The IceDogs opened head-to-head play with a 4-1 victory Sept. 29 in St. Catharines, and the Otters won 5-4 in overtime Oct. 14 in Erie.

’Dog Biscuits: Adrian Carbonara, serving Game 4 of an eight-game suspension, Kyle Langdon, Ian Martin and Zach Shankar were out of the Niagara lineup … Christian Girhiny, 19, of Thorold, had six goals and seven assists for 13 in 25 games in the Erie lineup this season, not including Thursday night’s game, while his teammate Carson Edwardson, 18, of Niagara Falls, had five goals, three assists, eight points, 23 games … Performing O Canada and The Star-Spangled Banner was the choir at Parnall Public School in St. Catharines.

THE SCOOP

IceDogs 5

Otters 2

Standard star of the game: Niagara forward Bradey Johnson, with two goals

Scoring for Erie Otters: Gera Poddubnyi (8) PP, Kyle Maksimovich (12) PP. Scoring for Niagara IceDogs: Bradey Johnson (4), (5), Oliver Castleman (5), Kirill Maksimov (15), Danial Singer (8).

Goaltending, shots-saves: Erie, Troy Timpano, 22-19; Anand Oberol, 19-17; Niagara, Stephen Dhillon, 25-23

Power play, goals-chances: Erie, 2-3; Niagara, 0-3

Penalties, in minutes: Erie, 8; Niagara, 8

Attendance at Meridian Centre: 4,291

Next games for Niagara: Saturday at Flint Firebirds, 7 p.m.; Sunday at Saginaw Spirit, 5:30 p.m.; Thursday home to London Knights, 7 p.m.