Egyptomania comes to the library

These new books are available at St. Catharines Public Library.

Non-fiction

Ferguson’s Gang: The Remarkable Story of the National Trust Gangsters, by Polly Bagnall and Sally Beck

In 1927 a group of remarkable women set out to help raise money and awareness for the fledgling National Trust, maintaining their anonymity throughout their exploits.

Beyond the Northlands: Viking Voyages and the Old Norse Sagas, by Eleanor Rosamund Barraclough

Barraclough journeys through the medieval Norse world to juxtapose the reality against their sagas to come to a better understanding of a people who travelled throughout the world.

Dracula’s Wars: Vlad the Impaler and His Rivals, by James Waterson

Somewhere between Bram Stoker’s vampire and the barbaric portrayals of the Impaler lies the truth: a prince who struggled to protect his kingdom.

Egyptomania: A History of Fascination, Obsession and Fantasy, by Ronald H. Fritze

Egypt has long captured the imagination and this book reveals the impact it has had on every aspect of life in the modern world.

The Private Lives of the Tudors: Uncovering the Secrets of Britain’s Greatest Dynasty, by Tracy Borman

Tudor monarchs were never alone, not even in their most private moments. Author Borman uncovers an astonishing array of eyewitness accounts that shine a light on these rulers.