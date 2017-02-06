If the finish to the second segment of the Niagara Five Pin Mixed Pro League is any indication as to how the third and final segment will play out, it might be a good idea to book a seat at Pla Mor Lanes right now or get there early when the final night arrives 11 weeks from now.

The battle for top spot between the Host Pub & Grill Half Pints and Crossfire Wrestling Piledrivers was decided by a mere 14 pins, with the Piledrivers eking out a 2-1 decision.

However, the win wasn’t enough for the Piledrivers to overtake the league leading Half Pints, who hung on to capture the second segment crown. Dave Pendlebury took the reins for the winners, firing a lofty 813 (317, 297) while son Jason Pendlebury supported him with a steady 733 (237, 244, 252).

The Half Pints defended their position with Matt Burghall’s 765 (236, 259, 270) and Shawn Pellizari’s 710 (240, 234, 236).

The third-place Ferguson-Neudorf Glass Glaziers held on to their spot by edging the Church Street Pete’s Pizza Panzerottis 2-1. Riekie Dutcher had the hot hand for the Glaziers, scorching the lanes for a super 834 (232, 292, 310) while being pushed along by Tracy Smith, who checked in with 707 (242, 282).

The Panzerottis answered with a couple of great scores of their own, in the form of Chantal Papineau’s 828 (306, 239, 283) and Don Dellaire who was right behind with 824 (334, 250, 240).

Tim Dixon was the individual story of the night, stealing the thunder away from the final game of the title match by throwing the minimum number of balls possible in a five-pin game on his way to rolling the first perfect game (450) in the almost 30-year history of the league.

The Wellander’s amazing feat was only the second perfect five-pin game rolled in Niagara in the past six years.

Dixon also tossed a 275 and a 209 to finish with the best individual performance of the night, a blistering 934, to lead the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Canucks to a 2-1 win over the Lakeside Electrical Lightning. Rich Vassos threw 727 (258, 270) for the winners while Noella White added 703 (231, 244). The Lightning were led by Tyler Wendel’s excellent 817 (260, 258, 299), and Dan Stup’s 764 (221, 276, 267).

The Smith’s Home Services Ravens pasted the Scott Street Pete’s Pizza Pepperonis 3-0 to jump a couple spots in the standings. John Wendel had his best night of the season, sparking the Ravens with a fantastic 877 (248, 323, 306) while being helped along by Tom Cullen’s 764 (272, 315). Kayla Ferguson chipped in with 688 (238, 250) for the winners.

The Pepperonis returned fire with Brian McFarlane’s 662 (298) and Wendy Bonnette’s 656 (250, 212).

In the evening’s final match, the Wine Place Whiners blanked the Oh Canada Eh Dinner Show Town Criers 3-0. P.J. Cole lit up the lanes for the Whiners with a solid 820 (251, 329, 240), while being backed up by Chris Disher’s 714 (291, 223).

Valerie Vallee led the Town Criers’ response with 738 (266, 283).