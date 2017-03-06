St. Catharines wants change to NPCA board makeup

An overhaul of the way members are appointed to the Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority board is being called for by St. Catharines city council.

Councillors endorsed and supported the intent of a Feb. 6 motion by Pelham council asking for citizen appointments on the board with expertise in environmental and conservation issues.

“This motion constitutes a positive, progressive and desperately needed change,” said Port Dalhousie Coun. Bruce Williamson, who made the motion to follow Pelham Monday night.

Williamson said the conservation authority should have members who authentically and legitimately care about preserving the natural environment.

“The current governance model has not only proven itself ineffective but has assisted in creating a regime which works contrary to the goals of protecting our unique ecosystems,” he said.

The majority of the NPCA board members are Niagara Region councillors.

The Pelham and St. Catharines councillors are calling for NPCA board members to be selected by area municipal councils after an application process for citizens. Those with expertise to fulfil the conservation authority’s mandate would be favoured.

But regional Coun. Bruce Timms, St. Catharines’ representative on the NPCA board, urged councillors to ask for the advice of city staff before jumping on board with Pelham.

Timms said they should get staff comment on the history of St. Catharines appointments to the conservation authority and whether the NPCA fulfils its mandate. He also asked them to get a staff report on the accountability of NPCA board members under the current system as compared to Town of Pelham’s proposal.

Timms argued that the Pelham proposal puts unaccountable, unelected board members in charge of a levy.

“There is a measure of accountability that an independently appointed citizen does not have,” Timms said.

St. George’s Coun. Sal Sorrento asked that Williamson’s motion be referred to staff for a report, but he was outvoted.

It was the third motion about the controversial NPCA that St. Catharines city council has endorsed in as many months.

In December, council called on the province to step in and audit NPCA. The motion was subsequently adopted by most councils across the region.

But the province’s minister of natural resources and forestry responded that she didn’t have the authority to conduct an audit of NPCA. The minister told council it could address concerns through its municipally-appointed representatives on the board.

In January, St. Catharines city council passed a motion asking all Niagara politicians sitting on the NPCA board to launch a third-party investigation into the organization.

That month, the board voted to proceed with an audit after a motion by board member and Lincoln regional Coun. Bill Hodgson.

Ontario’s auditor general has since offered to get involved with the forensic audit and pay for it, but NPCA hasn’t taken up the offer yet.

The latest motion by St. Catharines city council will be sent to NPCA, all Niagara municipalities and MPPs, the City of Hamilton, Haldimand County, the minister, premier, auditor general and ombudsman.

Williamson told council NPCA ought to be represented by individuals who advocate for the preservation of green spaces, flora, fauna and biodiversity.

Its board, he said, should be well informed and be honest stewards for what Niagara has left of its natural heritage.

“NPCA board members should be protecting paradise as opposed to be actively involved in seeing it paved over.”

Vote on supporting Pelham’s motion to change the makeup of the NPCA board

Yes: Williamson, Elliott, Garcia, Haywood, Kushner, Phillips, Siscoe, Stevens, Sendzik

No: Bellows, Britton, Harris, Sorrento