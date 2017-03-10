Health team members concerned about services

Residents who attended the second meeting at the community centre to discuss the merger of the local family health team with a St. Catharines group are worried about the future of programs and services now offered in Niagara-on-the-Lake.

Mary Keith, will become executive director of the merged Niagara North Family Health Team April 1, when the Garden City group with 20,000 patients, 15 physicians, and five locations, and the NOTL health team with 13,000 patients, 11 doctors and two locations, become one.

Keith assured residents the merger is to share efficiencies at the administrative level, saving costs to allow for expansion of the programs and services offered to each community.

The only reason a program or service would be discontinued at either location would be because of a lack of interest, she said.

Although all patients of the merged health team will be able to attend programs at either location, it will be their choice, she said.

The doctors like the idea of professional collaboration with other physicians and health care providers and the opportunity to share best practices, said Dr. Lou Ricciardi, currently lead physician for the NOTL health team.

The merger, Keith said, will mean improved access to programs and services at more locations, increased frequency and variety workshops, improved co-ordination of programs with the public health department, increased opportunities for the public to be involved with the team through volunteering, and increased community outreach, such as help with transitions from hospital to home or a long-term care facility.

Over time, she said, the new health team will work with the public to determine what new programs will be offered.

Services such as the blood work laboratory, the X-ray facility, ultra-sound and nurse practitioner’s walk-in clinic now offered at the former hospital are not part of the health team and will not be affected by the merger, she said, although it was explained to residents that the nurse practitioner has left the clinic and it will be closed until she can be replaced.

The health team after-hours clinics at the hospital site and the Niagara Medical Clinic will not change, she said.

Keith admitted that the information provided so far “is a little bit vague” but said there is little she can do about it until after the merger.

Resident Nellie Keeler hasn’t changed her opinion since the first meeting about the lack of details regarding the merger.

“It appears you don’t know what you’re doing and you expect us to guide you,” she said. “Let’s be realistic. You’re lacking a well-thought out plan for the community. This is very discouraging. You have to have a plan, not a hodge podge proposal.”

Keith encouraged those who want to get involved as volunteers to contact her by email at gcfht@gardencityfht.com or call 905-988-9617, ext. 229.

Volunteers will be needed to serve on a patient advisory committee starting in May or June, to serve on a quality improvement committee and to participate in focus groups.