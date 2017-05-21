Good things came in twos when Merrittville Speedway outraced the weather with an entertaining program Saturday night in Thorold.

Fans were treated to two wow-did-you-that moves in heavy track, two down-to-wire battles for second place, two Lampmans piloting a bright orange No. 28 around the D-shaped track, as well as two drivers doing double duty by racing in two divisions.

If that wasn't enough, there also were two drivers have started the 2017 season – you guessed it – with two wins in as many starts.

Mat Williamson, a winner the night before at Lernerville Speedway, near Pittsburgh, overtook fellow St. Catharines driver Mike Bowman with 12 laps remaining to win the 358 Modified feature.

Bowman turned heads in the grandstand and in the tower when he slid underneath Phil Vigneri III with a daring move to take the lead 10 circuits into the 35-lapper.

Bowman led a field that included three former track champions by as much as half a straightaway, but three caution flags and a loss of traction along the top of a super-slick clay track were too much to overcome against the hard-charging Williamson.

“Mike did himself a disadvantage by staying at the top,” Williamson said in victory line. “(Turns) 1 and 2 got worse and worse.”

“He stole one from me last year, so I had to get him back.”

The third 358 Modified feature of the young season featured a spirited battle between Bowman and Port Robinson's Tim Jones, the Week 1 winner, for second place. Bowman edged Jones by 0.586 seconds.

St. Catharines' Pete Bicknell, the reigning points champion, and Port Colborne's Larry Lampman Jr. rounded out the top five. Scott Wood of Thorold, Chad Brachmann of Sanborn, N.Y., the 2015 champion; and Bowman were the heat winners.

Unlike Bowman, Brad Rouse of St. Catharines took the lead to stay after making a daring move in the Sportsman feature. He surged from a starting position of 10th to second in no time at all and was leading Adam Leslie of Port Colborne by 10 car lengths when a caution nine laps into the 25-lap race erased that lead.

Rouse would also lose leads after the yellow flag flew on Laps 18 and 21, but he never lost his front-running position as he beat Leslie by 0.958 seconds.

For fans, this was another race were second place was in doubt until the final seconds. Try as he might, and he tried mightily many times to no avail, Chad Chavalier, also of Port Colborne, could finish no higher than third, 1.121 seconds behind Rouse.

Cody McPherson, St. Catharines; and Luke Carleton, Port Colborne; also finished in the top five, while Chris Storm, St. Catharines; Leslie; and Jay Mallory, St. Catharines; won their heats.

Sportsman consi winners were Dave Flannigan Jr. of St. Catharines and Chris Bellamy of Hamilton.

Hagersville's Dave Bailey and Thorold's Brent Begolo won their second in a row at Merrittville in the Hoosier Stock and Mod Lite divisions, respectively, while Thorold's Greg Rausher won a battle of attrition in a Novice Sportsman feature that was decided when the only other car damaged its drive train on the second lap.

Bailey's victory was the most-thrilling – and the closest – of the night. After overtaking James Thompson of St. Catharines midway into the 20-lap feature, Billy Bleich Jr. of Port Robinson set the pace until Bailey darted into first on the last lap for a victory by 0.329 seconds.

Rounding out the top five were Thompson, Kyle Pelrine of Beamsville and Trevor DeBoer of Hagersville.

Bleich, Steve Shaw of Merlin, Ont., south of Chatham, and Rob Murray of St. Catharines were the heat winners.

Caistor Centre's Jim Lampman finished ninth in a race that featured the debut of 13-year-old son Donny in the Thorold track's 8-cylinder class.

Father and son each drove Cutlasses that were identical, expect that dad's was No. 28 and Donny's was No. 28D.

“He insisted on having the same colour so if he moved me out the the way there would be no evidence,” the elder Lampman said with a chuckle.

Donny, who was five when he started racing karts and who won his karting division at Merrittville last season, received permission to start at the tail end of the field in order to get seat time.

Lampman said his son knew he would need to get off the track if he started posing a safety risk to himself or the other drivers.

However, Donny more than held his own in his feature race in the faster and more-powerful class. Not only did he complete all 20 circuits, he also moved up three positions to finish 17th.

Lampman said he wasn't worried about the Cutlass being too much car for his son to handle at such a young age.

“I wouldn't have him in the car if I didn't think he was,” the father said. “He holds as good a line as some of the guys we race against.”

“He's shown me a lot of maturity last summer in the karts, from where he was to where he finished. He gained patience, he learned how to drive through and he learned how to hold his lines.”

Jim Lampman's most-important lesson to his son?

“Go fast and turn left,” the Grade 8 student at Twenty Valley Public School said. “Don't go off the track, don't look at the guy in front of you, look past him and make sure you're not going to drive into anything.”

A family affair wasn't limited to the Hoosier Stock class for the Lampmans. Daughter Kathleen was driving in the enduro.

Notes: Rain started falling as fans were leaving the grandstand area and tow trucks were hauling stalled and damaged cars off the track following the enduro ... Ryan Susice of Ransomville, N.Y., was honoured as driver of the week ... A total of 25 cars raced 25 laps in a battle of the beaters in the third of three qualifiers for an enduro that will close out Merrittville's 66th season ... Thorold's Brent Begolo, Mod Lite, Sportsman; and Port Colborne's Rob Goulding, Sportsman, enduro; each competed in two races.

