PHOTO/VIDEO GALLERY: Steve Bauer Classic

Hundreds of cyclists took part in the annual Steve Bauer Classic on Saturday, May 20, 2017 in Pelham, ON. The 12.4 kilometre circuit started on Effingham Street and wound its way through the countryside before riders - women and men in elite, masters and under 19 classes - had to make their way up Saylor's Hill, which has a maximum grade of 14.8 per cent, to the start-finish line. Dave Johnson/Welland Tribune/Postmedia Network