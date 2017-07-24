Beachgoers spirits dampened by rain

Soaking up some rays on the beach and cooling off in the water is one of the rites of summer for many people in Niagara.

This year, however, has been a bit of a washout.

As of Monday, 16 of the region’s 27 beaches tested for E. coli bacteria were marked as unsafe to swim.

That’s been about par for the course this year, said Anthony Habjan, a manager for environmental health at Niagara Region — though he notes the numbers of beaches open and closed fluctuate daily.

“Unfortunately, overall, the beach conditions have not been great this year,” Habjan said. “We are on the high end for posting. People call. They wonder if there is something wrong with the water or with the lakes, but that’s not necessarily true.

“What it often comes down to is the weather conditions.

“If we look at this year, we have had heavy rains. That’s a significant contributing factor to E. coli in the water. When it rains, the water runs off into the lake with dirt, debris and animal feces. You get that spike in E. coli.

“It can also depend on how well the water circulates at a particular beach.”

On Monday, some of the beaches unsafe for swimming included Waverly Beach in Fort Erie, Long Beach in Wainfleet, Nickel Beach in Port Colborne, Charles Daley Park in Lincoln, Fifty Point Conservation Beach in Grimsby and Lakeside Beach in St. Catharines.

Swimmers who enjoy Lakeside Beach have been left high and dry this year. Flooding washed away the sand. Water levels — the highest recorded on Lake Ontario since 1918 — reached the adjoining sidewalks and parking lots.

“At the beginning of the year, with the high levels of Lake Ontario, it went past the beach,” Habjan said of the popular site in Port Dalhouse. “The water was dirty. We couldn’t even send people to sample it safely. If we can’t sample it, we don’t want people in it. If we can’t sample safely, we post it.

“The students need to know where they are stepping. Even if we did find a way to get out there to test, we could see the water was turbid and hazy.

“I knew the counts were going to be high, and the sample would likely have been contaminated anyway. If there is too much sand or debris in the bottle, the lab can’t test it properly.”

Other reasons a beach may be declared unsafe for swimming include floating debris, oil, excessive weed growth, bad odours and general turbidity.

Habjan said he knows some will ignore the unsafe for swimming signs.

“We can’t stop people from going into the water,” He said. “They are public beaches. We just post for E. coli so people can make an informed decision.

“The only real reason we would completely close a beach is if there was a chemical spill or something of that nature.

“If people do choose to go in, they need to make sure they aren’t swallowing the water or getting it in their eyes and their mouth. They should bring hand sanitizer. Even if you haven’t consumed any of it, it is still on your hands.”

The Region’s testing program begins on the long weekend in May and runs until Labour Day weekend.

The are two full-time testing teams and two part-time teams.

The teams gather water samples starting at dawn. The samples are returned before noon and sent to the lab for testing.

Once the testing is complete — it takes time to culture the bacteria — the Region notifies staff in the different municipalities by email, so workers deploy the proper signage.

The Region also updates a water condition web page (www.niagararegion.ca/living/water/beaches/default.aspx) with the information as well as a hotline.

Teams test the busiest beaches daily. They gather samples at the smaller beaches once or twice a week.

Habjan said there are some common sense indicators beach-goers can use to guide their decision making — beyond what the Region posts.

“If people are planning to go to the beach, if it’s within 24 hours of rainfall, you can presume there will be E. coli,” he said.

“A day or two of sunny weather and calm winds will help the water quality. If you can see your toes, it’s an indication that you have good water.”

