Celebrating Confederation in 1967

A lot of ink has been used this year in writing about the 150th anniversary of Confederation.

There was similar excitement fifty years ago, in 1967, when this country reached the century mark. On the national level probably the best remembered Centennial event was Expo ’67, the Montreal World’s Fair.

Locally, the main Centennial event was the opening of the city’s new Centennial Gardens, the long, narrow park that extends along Oakdale Avenue between Westchester Crescent to the east and the Geneva Street off-ramp of Highway 406 to the west. The park is bounded on the south by a part of town once known as Collier’s Hill. Through its centre flows the stream that is all that remains there of the First and Second Welland Canals.

Our old photo this week shows spectators on July 1, 1967, watching as, in the distance, the 10th Battery fires an artillery salute to the centenary. Behind them, on the slope below Argyle Crescent, may be seen what looks like a flower garden with its blooms arranged to depict the country’s new maple leaf flag.

Out of range of the photographer were two key elements of Centennial Gardens — a grassy oval midway down the Merritt Trail through the park, marked by a tall, colourful totem pole; and adjacent to it a stone wall whose niches originally bore colourful plaques showing the coats of arms of the nation, the ten provinces, and the two territories (today the same niches feature historic photos of Merritton).

For several decades before the park was established the most notable element there had been the St. Catharines Gas Works, some dingy industrial buildings that generated gas to light our streets and homes. The company ceased production early in the 1900s, but the buildings remained for decades longer, until the last of them were demolished in 1939.

People who are drawn to the park today — for a morning walk, or to play disc golf, or to work in the park’s community gardens — can see some interesting remnants of the area’s past.

About midway along the course of the Old Canal is a partial reconstruction of one of the First Canal locks.

Toward the south-east end of the park one can see the concrete slabs and iron rings that once anchored the west end of a suspension bridge that carried traffic along the original Westchester Avenue (before today’s Westchester Crescent replaced it in the 1930s).

A little further along that same path may be seen the stone foundations of a saw mill built there in the mid-19th century by Richard Collier.

Finally, if you look under the bridge that takes Westchester Crescent over the Old Canal you can see that the bridge’s foundation rests on the sturdy stone walls of Lock 5 of the Second Canal.

Dennis Gannon is a member of the St. Catharines Heritage Advisory Committee. He may be reached at gannond2002@yahoo.com