Empire Sandy collides with freighter

The tall ship Empire Sandy has been involved in what is described as a minor collision at Lock 8 in Port Colborne during the city's annual Canal Days festival.

An eyewitness said that at about 8:30 p.m. on Saturday the vessel collided with the lock.

Arron Jeavons, was on deck when the ship “hit the right side of the lock somewhat hard,” after entering Lock 8. Right after that the ship hit the back of a freighter. The freighter has been identified as the INA, a bulk carrier cargo ship registered in Liberia.

Michelle Cuthbert, Port Colborne's marketing, customer relations and communications co-ordinator, said the St. Lawrence Seaway is currently investigating. Cuthbert confirmed there were no injuries due to the collision.

At about 10:30 p.m. Jeavons and the rest of the Empire Sandy passengers were safely back in the lock. He said the mood was “upbeat” and people were “having fun.”

“It's all good ... Some people dancing and having fun nonetheless. Music on and bar open,” he said via Facebook.

It was Jeavon's first time on the Empire Sandy. The Brantford man said despite the minor crash he would go on another cruise on the tall ship.

Cuthbert said in an email Sunday morning the city is unable to comment at this time since the collision is being investigated. She did say Canal Day activities will continue Sunday as scheduled.

Updates to come as the story develops.

MAllenberg@postmedia.com

Twitter: @M_Allenberg