“Ballast at best, passengers at worst!”

Colby Gekko has heard coxswains described that way, but the coxie with the California Rowing Club isn’t offended by the insult.

“Yeah, I’ve heard those,” the 21-year-old from Berkeley, Calif., said with chuckle.

Having been a rower for three years before getting back into the coxswain’s seat this season has enabled Gekko to see the position from both sides.

“It’s hard to appreciate their perspective until you walk a mile in their shoes, so I think people don’t appreciate that coxswains do have a very unique and different role than the rowers,” said Gekko, who along with her crewmates from the Oakland-based club is in St. Catharines this week competing in the 135th Royal Canadian Henley Regatta.

“If you’ve never experienced it by doing it, then a lot of people don’t realize that it can be very challenging to know what to say and to know when to say it.

“I think a coxswain, in many situations, can make or break a race.

“If you can get your rowers working together, then it can be a huge asset.”

She coxed for the University of California’s lightweight team as a freshman before completing her final three years at Berkeley as a rower.

The Cal graduate, who in September will begin teaching organic chemistry at her alma mater, said being a coxswain can be as mentally draining as sculling or sweeping can be physically draining.

“Obviously, being a rower has a lot more of the physical aspects of the sport,” she said. “Being a coxie, you have to be on your mental game 100 per cent of the time.”

Like a quarterback in football, the position the coxie is most often compared to, mistakes can be magnified when something goes wrong.

“As a rower, in eight or a four, you can kind of hide if you have an off day,” she said. “But as a coxswain it’s very noticeable if you’re not on top of your game all of the time.”

Gekko feels more pressure being coxswain because she has less experience sitting in the forward-facing hot seat.

“But I know there are people who have sat in the coxswain seat and felt very comfortable right off the bat,” she said. “For me, it takes a little bit more focus to feel comfortable and integrate into the boat.”

As the motivator and the person responsible for ensuring the race plan is executed coxswains sometimes have to switch between “bad cop” and “good cop.”

It’s been Gekko’s experience that what is said in a boat – and what is heard in a boat – during the heat of competition stays in the boat after the race is over.

“If you make a particularly good call I think people will want to talk about it, but, for the most part, the rowers at least during the race have their heads focused on the race,” she said. “Anything you say doesn’t necessarily get taken too much farther than the finish line.”

Both rowers and coxswain have to be able to “think on the fly,” regardless of the race plan heading into a heat or a final.

“When you’re practising against your teammates, you don’t necessarily have that competition,” Gekko said. “If it comes down to the line, and we’re racing for the finish and there’s a 100 metres left, I know the guys will do whatever it takes to get across the finish line first.”

Caitlyn Crouch is also able to appreciate coxswain from different perspectives. Before taking over as coach of the Sarasota Rowing Club’s under-23 team, Crouch coxed for five years in high school in Australia and three years at San Diego State University.

Knowing which button to push to motivate individuals in a crew - “and when to push them” - is an important part of a coxswain’s job.

“Part of your job is to make sure they win do the best they could do,” she said.

When she competed Crouch found the position, already solitary due to its unique nature, even moreso following a loss.

“A loss you feel more alone than a victory,” she said. “You’re always figuring figure out what you could have done better.”

Today is Day 3 of the Henley, but the first day for finals. Finals will also be raced Friday afternoon, Saturday and on Sunday when regatta wraps up.

A total of 2,298 athletes – 1,132, female; 1,116 male – from 140 clubs from as far as Australia and China are competing in the world-class regatta.

