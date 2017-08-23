Niagara Calendar

Change text size for the story

Here's a look at what's happening in Niagara over the coming week.

NIGHTLIFE

DOC MAGILLIGAN'S RESTAURANT & IRISH PUB: Friday, Aug. 25 at 9:30 p.m. Ear Candy. Aug. 26 at 9:30 p.m., Rosevelt. 6400 Lundy's Lane, Niagara Falls.

LOCK STREET BREWING CO.: Acoustic Open Mic Night, Host: Dave Rose, Aug. 30, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. 15 Lock St., St. Catharines (Port Dalhousie).

DUNN STREET GRILL: Park the Sky, Aug. 26, 9:30 p.m. 6095 Dunn St., Niagara Falls. 905-357-1011.

OTHER STUFF

CLUB ITALIA: Porchetta Night, Aug. 24, 2525 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls. $25 a person, 6 p.m. 905-374-7388.

WELLAND EASTDALE ALUMNI: Meets Sept. 6 at 7 p.m. in the school library. Visit www.eastdalealumni.com or call Barb at 905-735-3778.

SHOULDER 2 SHOULDER: Shop open with gently used clothing Aug. 24 and 25. Pay $5 and fill two bags for end of summer sale. Household goods not included. St. Andrews United Church, 5645 Morrison St., Niagara Falls, 905-356-1624.

WELLAND PUBLIC LIBRARY: 3D Printing at main branch, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. Bob Ross Paint Night at Seaway Mall branch, Sept. 7 at 6 p.m. www.wellandlibrary.ca, 905-734-6210 ext. 2521.

PORT COLBORNE MAKERS’ MARKET: Local artisans offer handmade, unique products. Aug. 25, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Guild Hall across from the farmers' market at 72 Charlotte St., Port Colborne. Admission is free. Nancy, 905-714-4485.

STEPPING OUT TO DANCE: Singles or couples social ballroom dance Aug. 27 at Club Heidelberg, 569 Lake St. N., St. Catharines. 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Live music, A Touch of Class, $10 a person. 289-241-9654 or 905-563-7677.

CONCUSSIONS: A Former NFL Player Speaks Out features a filmed interview with former NFL tight end Ben Utecht, who suffered five confirmed concussions during his career. Aug 31, 7 p.m at The Unit, 2-3840 Dominion Rd., Ridgeway. Free.

DIRNDL BALL: at Club Heidelberg, 569 Lake St., St. Catharines, Aug. 26. Doors open 5:30 p.m. Music by Walter Ostanek. Members $8, non-members $12.

FUNDRAISER FOR HOSPICE NIAGARA: Margaritaville Niagara Falls, Sept. 16. Mike and Joan, The Music of Now and Then and 4 Trop rock bands. Presented by Parrotheads in Niagara South (PHINS). Show starts at 5 p.m. Contact darryl.wardrop@gmail.com for tickets.

NIAGARA PUMPHOUSE ARTS CENTRE: Drop-in art for the family, Aug. 27, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., $2 suggested donation/per participant. The Niagara Pumphouse Arts Centre, 247 Ricardo St., Niagara-on-the-Lake. 905-468-5455, www.niagarapumphouse.ca.

PRACTICAL PHILOSOPHY: Open Hhouse Sept. 10, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 179 Church St., St Catharines. Introductory course is free. www.schoolofphilosophy.ca or 416-960-4833.

THEATRE

GARDEN CITY PRODUCTIONS: Audition appointments being taken for fall production of Damn Yankees. Call 905-380-7242 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m. for appointment. Singers, actors and dancers required. Minimum age 18. Garden City Productions, 372 Merritt St., St Catharines. gcp.ca.

MUSIC

FONTHILL BANDSHELL ROTARY CLUB OF FONTHILL CONCERTS: Aug. 24, The Sounds of Motown, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Peace Park, fonthillbandshell.com.

CONCERT ON THE RIDGE: Aug. 27, 7 p.m. The Jimmy Marando Swing Band. Ridgeway Village Square.

WOMENCHANT CHORUS: Begins rehearsals 7 p.m., Sept. 11 at Trinity United Church, 100 Main St. W., Grimsby. Vocal music that calls for peace and social justice. No previous musical experience necessary. womenchant.ca.

A CAPPELLA NIAGARA: Men’s chorus meets Aug. 29 at 7 p.m. at the Fonthill United Church, 42 Church Hill. infoniagarasingers@gmail.com.

MOOSE AND PEPPER BISTRO: Jazz Cafe with Sarah Jerrom, Aug. 26, 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., 4740 Valley Way, Niagara Falls, 289-296-8858, www.mooseandpepper.com.

B–JAYS BAR AND GRILL: Leaky Faucet and the Drips, Aug. 25, 8:30 p.m., 8221 Cummington Square, Chippawa.

PORT DALHOUSIE LEGION: Leaky Faucet and the Drips, Aug. 26, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., 57 Lakeport Rd., 905-934-1261.

CHORUS NIAGARA: Auditioning singers for the 2017/18 season. Auditions Sept. 6. Call Lolly at 905-945-0364 or email lollypettigrew@gmail.com to schedule. www.chorusniagara.ca.

SING NIAGARA WOMEN’S A CAPPELLA CHORUS: Open rehearsal Sept. 11 at 6:45 p.m. at Paroisse Immaculee Conception Church, 99 Garnet St., St. Catharines. info@singniagara.com, www.singniagara.com.

ROBERT WOOD SINGERS: Love to sing? Come join us Sept. 5 at Brethren in Christ Church, Welland. For further info call 905-735-6425, 905-941-4159.

COMMUNITY

EMPLOYMENT SOLUTIONS: Online applications workshop. Free. Aug. 30. 800 Niagara St., Seaway Mall, Welland. 289-488-1800 or 905-788-3751 to register.

NIAGARA FALLS NATURE CLUB: Guided walk Aug. 30, 7 p.m. Dufferin Islands, Niagara Parkway, Niagara Falls. 905-329-9672. niagarafallsnatureclub.org.

WELLAND’S WALL OF ART: Featuring work by Artists on the Pointe until Aug. 25. Northwest entrance civic square, 905-735-4463 or 905-732-2840.

JORDAN ART GALLERY: Until Aug. 31 work by Mori McCrae. Open Sunday toThursday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m, Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 3836 Main St., Jordan, jordanartgallery.com.

ST. PAUL'S LUTHERAN CHURCH: 5485 Victoria Ave., Aug. 26, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rummage sale and barbecue. Clothes, furniture, jewellery and more. 905-358-5421.

SUNDAY SOCIAL DANCE: Aug. 27, 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Royal Canadian Legion Branch 418, 294 Vine St., St. Catharines. Music by Black Tie, $10 a person. info@niagarabanquethall.com, 905-935-3242.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION BRRANCH 24: 15 George St., lower level. 905-685-8461. Fish fry, Aug. 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Also baked fish and potato and takeout.

FESTIVAL MARKET: Grace United Church, Niagara-on-the-Lake. Sept. 2, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Silent auction, yard sale, grannies attic, baking, jams, books, jewelry, fruits/vegetables. Breakfast at 8 a.m. Lunch starts at 11:30 a.m.

PEACH SOCIAL, DUNLOP OLDER ADULT CENTRE, 80 Dunlop Dr., St.Catharines. Aug. 26, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., $6 a person. Info 905-682-2144, 905-685-6668.

YARD SALE for NIAGARA ACTION FOR ANIMALS: Aug. 26 (weather permitting) 9 a.m. to noon at 94 Welland Ave., St. Catharines. nafa9@sympatico.ca.

WOMEN’S ENTREPRENEUR CLASS: Create your business plan in eight weeks with the opportunity to apply for a microloan and be mentored as you launch your business. Class begins at the Niagara Falls Small Business Enterprise Centre, 4321 Queen St., Sept. 5. Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register with Lori at lwebster@wellandheritagecouncil.com, 905-732-5337 ext. 128.

LUNDY'S LANE HISTORICAL SOCIETY: Sept. 7, 7:30 p.m. Bill Siener, retired executive director of the Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society Museum, will discuss "The United Nations on Navy Island." Niagara Falls Public Library, 4848 Victoria Ave., 905-354-0660.

LABOUR DAY CELEBRATION IN THE YARD: Live music by Midnight Special starting 2 p.m. Barbecue and refreshments available. Sept. 5. Royal Canadian Legion Merritton Branch 138, 2 Chestnut St. E., St. Catharines. 905-227-1821.