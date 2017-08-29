Hurricane, holiday fuelling higher gas prices

The price of gasoline will likely be significantly more expensive by the time Labour Day arrives.

“I would say this weekend is not going to be very pleasant if you’re looking for bargains at the pump,” said Roger McKnight, senior petroleum analyst for Oshawa-based energy management consultant En-Pro International Inc.

In addition to typical long weekend price-hikes, the impact Hurricane Harvey has had on oil refineries in Texas will likely drive up prices even more.

“By the end of the week, and depending on the assessment of the damage of the refinery system in the Houston area, it could be much higher — this rolling into the Labour Day weekend, which is going to have everybody squawking,” McKnight said.

Gas prices are expected to start climbing Wednesday, increasing by about two cents above Tuesday’s prices which ranged from about 103.4 to 113 cents a litre.

McKnight expects the price increases to continue in the days to follow, especially if escalating wholesale rates bring a truce to the price wars that have meant gas cheap in St. Catharines.

“That (price war) could come to a rapid halt, very quickly,” McKight said. “We saw prices jump in the Ottawa area by 10 cents because of a correction in their price war situation.”

Niagara area motorists lined up at gas stations Tuesday, hoping to fill up their vehicles before the increases hit. A lineup wrapped around the Pioneer gas station on Ontario St. in St. Catharines, where gas was being sold at 104.3 cents a litre.

“That’s why I just filled up,” said St. Catharines resident Helen White, after topping up her minivan.

She said she’d even considered crossing the border into the U.S. to find cheaper gas, before opting to stay in the city.

While McKnight advised people to fill up their vehicles within the next few days if they want to beat the increase, he said there’s no need to panic.

“This isn’t a nuclear attack,” he quipped. “People get pretty wound up about gas prices going up two cents a litre, but bread goes up 30 cents a loaf and nobody cares. However, that’s the psyche of the Canadian and North American consumer, so we’re not isolated in that regard.”

Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst for GasBuddy.com, said about a dozen refineries in the path of Hurricane Harvey have shuttered their operations for now, but he’s keeping his eye on some large refineries just outside the current swath of flooding.

The Motiva refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, still up and running, produces the equivalent of about one-third of Canada’s total refinery output, he said.

“If it shuts today, then all bets are off,” he said. “The price will definitely go up higher because it means there’s a temporary lag in supply production.”

These refineries need to get crude in and gasoline out, which is difficult or impossible in storm conditions, he said.

— with files by Postmedia’s Antonella Artuso

ABenner@postmedia.com