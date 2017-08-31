Canucks, Junior Canadians to square off

The Niagara Falls Canucks will play the Welland Junior Canadians in a home-and-home exhibition series this weekend.

Friday night, the teams will play at the Gale Centre in Niagara Falls at 7 p.m.

Sunday, the teams will play at the Welland Arena at 7:05 p.m.

Both teams are also selling season’s tickets. The Junior Canadians price is $175 for adults and $150 for seniors and students. The Canucks price is $190 for adults and $150 for seniors and students.