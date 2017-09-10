Boxing fitness program for victims of violence

Women victims of violence will soon have a new outlet for physical release thanks to a grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation.

Beginning in October the Shape Your Life Program will launch at the Underdogs Boxing Club on Secord Drive in St. Catharines.

Laura Ip, who will run the program, first learned about it from Cathy van Ingen, who co-founded it in Toronto.

After doing some research and reading, she found that people who have suffered trauma require a physical release, in addition to talk and other therapies.

“Women and children when they’re subjected to violence, it tends to be someone bigger than them, there’s no sort of escape from it, so we all think fight or flight,” says Ip.

“But it’s fight flight or freeze, and so women and children tend to freeze. And when you freeze, your brain checks out.

“There’s a physiological impact from that trauma, and because of that the body actually requires a physical outlet as well. Think of it as an actual pushing back sort of thing.

“No one in the Shape Your Life program is hitting anybody else. Nothing like that, but they’re hitting the heavy bag — they have actual physical release. They’re learning to reconnect mind and body. When the heart starts pounding, they start sweating. It doesn’t mean that they’re under attack, they’re right here in a safe environment.

“I just think that the physical and mental health benefits of the program are so compelling.”

Ip admits many people think boxing is aggressive or violent.

“But it doesn’t mean people who participate in it are.”

The program will run twice through the year with 14-week sessions each time for up to 20 women.

Funding of $46,000 will cover all costs for participants, including gloves, equipment, transportation and childcare if necessary.

“Women who have experienced violence haven’t done so with consent,” says Ip. “So everything we’re doing here is consensual, so that helps to reduce the stigma.

“If they don’t want to hit the heavy bags, we’ve got other things they can do that as well and have that experience.”

For more information contact Ip at Underdogs Boxing Club or through the YWCA.