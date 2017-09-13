BARKOVICH: Heavy hearts at reunion

A pall hangs over the upcoming Welland Boys Reunion.

It’s the first reunion since the passing in June of Michael (Mikey) Blazetich, a founder of the neighbourhood reunion movement, aged 94.

Engraved in many memories is the image of firefighters standing in salute outside King Street firehall as the former firefighter and deputy chief’s funeral procession drove by, a show of honour and of class.

The number of oldtimers, guys like Mr. Blazetich, is in decline but ranks are solid because descendants supporting the annual get together. This year’s is Monday, Oct. 2.

Descendants get involved out of respect for parents or grandparents and their desire to see traditions preserved as long as they can be.

Mr. Blazetich was a pioneer, starting up the Crowland Old Boys group many years ago.

“We’re missing Mikey already at the meetings,” reunion committee member Nick Petrachenko was saying in King Street’s Blue Star Restaurant one afternoon last week.

Minutes later, in strode John Jackson whose roots reach back decades to the King Street neighbourhood.

Jackson, 71, lived on Sixth Street and then Fifth Street in the 1950s and early 1960s. His family’s move was from Sixth to Fifth.

I asked if it represented a move up or down and he said, “A move up.” ​Their new abode was an apartment on the second floor.

Dino Sabucco, next to arrive for java and jawing, remembered that Regent Street, in a part of town where he grew up, was called Hester Lane.

​I had him pegged as late 70s, hale and hearty.

Wrong!

​He is 93, hale and hearty.

Just slot him in that new demographic: nonagenarian.

Jackson, Sabucco and others who attend get togethers don’t just save memories. They air them out from the dust of the past and share them with others of the same ilk or strangers willing to listen.

“There was every nationality in my neighbourhood that you can think of, it didn’t matter if you were Italian, Hungarian, Irish, Croatian, ​whatever. It didn’t seem to matter, there was no name calling, no disrespect, no hate,” Jackson said.

He had a Tribune newspaper route for several years, 75 customers, he said. The route took in part of King Street to Ontario Road and side streets like Seventh, Iron and Steel.

​Christmas seasons were a bonanza because he could make as much as $40 in tips, a small fortune those days especially for a teen.

“Those were good times,” Jackson recalled, about living in the south King Street neighbourhood.

Joe Miller, who owned a sporting goods/variety store at King and Fifth, was something of a folk hero to the kids, ​Jackson recalled.

​Miller would lend them bats and balls so they could organize pick-up baseball games in the field across from his store, he said.

Jackson brushed off rust like lint, recalling that he helped the Sunnyside Dairy driver, Nick Nagy, make deliveries in his horse-drawn wagon along Fifth Street. He shined shoes in front of the Station Hotel, the train station itself and the Crowland Hotel.

​Kids swam in the canal at the Diffin coal dock which was behind the King Street Ice Palace as it was known, but better known as the arena.

“The good swimmers dove in, but not me,” Jackson said. “I jumped in, and even that took some courage.”

Sabucco’s family hopscotched around town, living on Sixth Street, Park Street, Garner Avenue, McAlpine and the corner of Regent and King​ over the years.

He said the best but toughest life lessons were learned during the Depression years because, “You learned to survive. You had to.”

He came from a “spare the rod, spoil the child” upbringing. The disciplinarian in his family was his mother.

“My dad would take a walk. He wouldn’t interfere.”

He recalls when Welland had a team in the Ontario Rugby Football Union. It was in the 1930s and games were played in Cordage field.

Sabucco shared memories from war-time ​years. He came close to joining the air force because he had wanted to fly planes but backed out at the 11th hour when it was suggested he’d make a good tailgunner.

​Not for him: “I turned around and walked out.”

​He joined the navy, serving close to three years and ended up working on aircraft engines.

He looks forward to the reunion because of camaraderie and old memories. But he acknowledged: “There aren’t too many of the guys​ I went to school with that are still here.”

Last year he crossed paths with two chums he hadn’t seen since shortly after Grade 8 at First Street School: Albert D’Amico and Amore Nero. There was a lot of catching up to do, he said.

For Jackson, it’s all about “bonding with people and talking about what’s going on.”

He said he’s missed only two reunions, attending from as far as Pennsylvania and Nevada.

​One of the misses was for his second honeymoon, he couldn’t recall the reason for the other.

​Good thing this wasn’t the other way around.

The reunion is at the Croatian National Home. Tickets are available at Lifestyle Wealth offices in Welland and Port Colborne and Sobeys in Fonthill. Advance tickets are $30, tickets at the door at $35.

​Fellowship starts at 4 p.m. and the family-style dinner is at 5 p.m. The evening also features memorabilia displays, a Welland-based trivia round, a video tribute in memory of recently deceased members and door prizes.

Oh yeah, can’t forget this.

Michael (Mikey) Blazetich will be remembered and honored in a special address.

Life-long Welland resident Joe Barkovich has​ spent much of that time watching people. He continues to be amazed seeing the best and not so best in us, but that’s life. Get a glimpse of how Joe sees our part of the world in his weekly column. He can be reached at: whererailsandwatermeet@gmail.com.