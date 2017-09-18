Niagara Falls artists have their night

For the sixth straight year, Niagara artists will own the night Thursday.

Painters, musicians, poets, vendors and more will gather again for the Niagara Falls Night of Art Thursday, the annual celebration of culture taking place in and around the Niagara Falls History Museum on Ferry Street.

The free event, which includes admission to the museum, starts at 6 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m.

“We get a lot of repeat artists every year, which shows that they enjoy coming and feel like it's a valuable experience for them,” says co-ordinator Christine Girardi, the museum's assistant curator. “But we also get new artists every year.

“Our attendance is always very high. We're always very pleased with the numbers that come through throughout the evening.”

Artists this year include returning favourites Brainkite and Emily Andrews, along with Marinko, Ashley Marazzo, Juice Willis Entertainment and Melody Sargent.

Grey Borders will once again provide the spoken word component with Michelle Marcotte, Amanda Tulk, Catherine Graham and more, while live music includes Katey Gatta, Matt Meagher, Road Waves and Oscar Anderson-Shortt.

The 23 artist vendors inside and outside the venue include Crystal Zettel, Leona Skye, Clarke Bitter and NETO Native Arts. Food and drink vendors will also be on site.

This year's event will include the newly re-opened Regal Diner on Main Street.

The diverse night, which often pours out into sidewalks, has been one of Niagara Falls' biggest nights of culture since it began in 2012 with a $150,000 Cultural Capital of Canada grant. All 12 Niagara municipalities hosted their own Night of Art, and Niagara Falls' has endured with between $3,000 to $5,000 in funding each year.

“I look forward to it every year,” says artist Emily Andrews, who contributes her silhouette project Portraits of Niagara to this year's show. “It's one of the things on my calendar that I'm always looking forward to.

“I always have a great time, there's always really cool stuff to look at. It's nice to finally see a big community event where everybody comes out and appreciates art. I feel we need more of that, in Niagara Falls for sure.”

For two months, Andrews traced the silhouettes of 100 visitors to the museum. All of the black profiles now adorn the museum, creating a surreal, silent crowd of people.

The process was amusing in one regard: People can be as critical of their silhouette as they are of their selfies.

“A lot of the older ladies were really concerned about their double chins, wanting me to essentially Photoshop their silhouette,” she says. “I found myself just boosting people's ego a lot, saying 'You look great, this is awesome.' Which was completely true.

“I'd do so many and think, 'You have a great profile,' and they would just go, 'Oh, I don't like my nose.' Come on, they all look really nice. I think everybody looks so cool.”

