Canucks power play short-circuiting

The Niagara Falls Canucks have struggled to find chemistry to start the season, losing their fourth straight game on Friday night against the Ancaster Avalanche by a score of 2-1.

“I thought the effort was there tonight, but the execution wasn’t,” Canucks head coach Frank Pietrangelo said.

“We aren’t scoring goals, we got three the other night but this is junior hockey, if you look up and down our roster we have a lot of guys with zero goals. I hope sooner or later the puck will find the back of the net.”

The Canucks forwards had plenty of opportunities to take the lead Friday night, outshooting the Avalanche 36-22 but an outstanding display of goaltending from Avalanche rookie goaltender Ryan Dugas and a lack of success on the power play were the difference makers.

The Canucks have gone a woeful 2-42 with the extra man advantage during their four game losing streak.

“Our power play has been killing us, we aren’t even close to where we need to be on that,” Pietrangelo said.

“We’ve had the opportunities to convert and generate offense but the bottom line is we aren’t scoring; guys are starting to squeeze their sticks. I think we got some talented guys but we have to be better.”

Forward Matthew Caruso, who the Canucks acquired this offseason, was brought in to fill out the team’s top line. He currently leads the team in points with seven and came to the Canucks to play alongside childhood best friends Frank Pucci and Andrew Barbeau, who were key in the recruitment of Caruso. The trio have played hockey together for six years and have been inseparable since they were kids.

“Frankie and Barbs have had nothing but great things to say about the organization so I thought it was the best fit for my last year of junior.”

“We had a lot of success playing together growing up and our families are extremely close. However, the main reason I came to Niagara Falls was to win. I don’t really care about putting up a bunch of points, I just want to win a Sutherland Cup in my last year of junior hockey.”

Upon his arrival, Caruso was amazed at the work ethic and preparation the Canucks coaching staff puts in everyday on and off the ice.

“They want the best out of us and we want the best out of them. We have had a rough start to the season, but once we start winning games we will be fine.”

Caruso brings with him plenty of junior A experience, including an appearance in the RBC Cup. During his three-year tenure with the Soo Thunderbirds Jr. A team, Caruso suited up in 151 games totalling 72 goals and 91 assists for 166 points.

“I have nothing but great things to say about the Thunderbirds organization,” Caruso said.

“I got to play in front of friends and family every game, I put up some good numbers there. My first year I was in a third-line role on a really strong team. I really developed that season and it carried into the next two seasons as I lead the team in points both years.”

Caruso’s strongest traits on the ice are his vision and leadership. He has the ability to find his linemates anywhere on the ice.

“My playmaking ability is definitely my best attribute, I’m a pass-first player and love to set up my teammates for goals,” he said.

“I lead by example, working hard each shift. I want my teammates to look at me and see that I’m giving my all and I hope they will do the same, that’s how team success is created.”

The Sault Ste. Marie native is still getting used to life in Niagara Falls. He isn’t enrolled in school this semester, but once Caruso is more familiar with the city, the 20-year-old has his sights set on attending Brock University during the second semester.

Pietrangelo has been pleased with Caruso’s production thus far, but still expects more from the playmaking winger.

“He’s a leader, very positive and has a good work ethic. He’s been our leading scorer so far but we still need more from him, just like everyone else,” Pietrangelo said.

“It’s an adjustment for him this year playing in a different league for a different team. He’s been a centreman his whole life and we have him playing on the wing so he is going to have to adapt which will take some time.”

Avalance 2, Canucks 1

Niagara Falls Review star of the game: Ancaster Avalanche goaltender Ryan Dugas stopping 35 of 36 shots.

Scoring for Ancaster Avalanche: Liam Van Loon and Benjamin Woodhouse.

Scoring for Niagara Falls Canucks: Matthew Thorpe

Goaltending, shots-saves: Avalanche, Ryan Dugas, 35-36; Canucks, Zach Moore, 20-22.

Power plays, goals-chances: Avalanche, 0-3; Canucks, 0-7.

Penalties, in minutes: Avalanche, 14; Canucks 6.

Attendance at Gale Centre: 336