“Student” in “student athlete” will be emphasized Saturday when Tribune Tournament scholarships are awarded to 11 graduates from high schools in south Niagara.

Ten former players who competed in the Tribune Boys Basketball Tournament at least twice and last year’s top overall cheerleader have been invited to receive their $500 scholarships. Presentations will be made during the championship doubleheader at Notre Dame College School in Welland, site of both the A and B finals.

While shining the spotlight on the dribbling, rebounding and shooting skills of some of the best senior high school teams in the region is the top priority for the mid-season showcase, helping students fund their post-secondary education comes a close second.

Since the inception of the scholarships, $84,800 from admission, advertising and program sales have been awarded.

Co-convener Don Larman said rather than invest in minor basketball, to grow the sport, all proceeds from admission, advertising and program sales have gone back to the community, “to grow the tournament.”

“This is all about growing a tournament that has been sustained over the years by tremendous support from the community.”

Scholarships have been awarded every year but one since they were first presented in 1970.

“I could tell you it was not going in 1973, because I didn’t get one,” quipped Larman, a member of the Welland High Tigers at the time.

New this year is the $300 Mike Mitruk Busary Award which goes to a player who has gone “above and beyond” and contributed more than the 40 community service hours required for high school graduation in Ontario.

“The player also must be active in their own school with mentoring or coaching others,” Larman said of a scholarship that honours the memory of a long-time tournament committee member and one-time referee.

Eligibility requirements vary. While the Tribune Tournament scholarship is limited to graduates from high schools in the newspaper’s circulation area, all students from the region can apply for the Mike Mitruk Bursary.

“As long as they play in the tournament, they are eligible.”

Tyler Thomson, last year’s most valuable player and a member of the defending champion A.N. Myer Marauders, is the inaugural winner of the new bursary.

The Niagara Falls resident competed in three tournaments and is now in his first year studying business management and organization at Western University in London, Ont.

JAY CLAYTON

Hometown: Welland

High school: Welland Centennial

Now attending: Brock University, therapeutic recreation

Years playing in tournament: 2

JAKE CROFT

Hometown: Fonthill

High school: Notre Dame

Now attending: University of Ottawa, criminology

Years playing in tournament: 3

LEE CROFT

Hometown: Fonthill

High school: Notre Dame

Now attending: University of Ottawa, criminology

Years playing in tournament: 3

JAKE D’ADDAZIO

Hometown: Fonthill

High school: Notre Dame

Now attending: Brock University, political science

Years playing in tournament: 2

NICHOLAS FITZGERALD

Hometown: Welland

High school: Welland Centennial

Now attending: Fleming College, pharmacy technician

Years playing in tournament: 3

KYLE KASSAY-ROCH

Hometown: Crystal Beach

High school: Lakeshore Catholic

Now attending: Fanshawe College, theatre arts

Years playing in tournament: 3

GABRIEL MARAIS

Hometown: Fenwick

High school: Welland Centennial

Now attending: McMaster University, engineering

Years playing in tournament: 2

MATTHEW METE

Hometown: Welland

High school: Notre Dame

Now attending: Brock University, business

Years playing in tournament: 2.

NOAH METE

Hometown: Welland

High school: Notre Dame

Now attending: Western University, political science

EMILY NEUDORF

Hometown: Fonthill

High school: E.L. Crossley

Now attending: Brock University, physical education

Years cheerleading in tournament: Information not provided

SPENCER REID

Hometown: Fort Erie

High school: Lakeshore Catholic

Now attending: Conestoga College, business management

Years playing in tournament: 4

