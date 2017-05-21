New Humberstone Speedway's on again, off again start to the 2017 dirt track season is off again.

“With pending weather in the forecast all day into the evening, the speedway has decided to cancel the racing for this evening,” the track on Highway 3 east of Highway 140 in Port Colborne said on its website.

Sunday night's rainout is the third in a row in the past four weeks at Humberstone, which is celebrating its 58th anniversity this year.

A Dawn of Destruction matinee set for Sunday, April 30, was washed out, as racing under the lights one week later.

No program was scheduled for Mother's Day.

Niagara's other dirt track has fared better in comparison. Merrittville Speedway was rained out Saturday, May 7, and forced the cancellation of all but qualifying heats and the Mini Stock feature the following week.

Ransomville Speedway in western New York was rained out Friday night, but wet weather wasn't a factor when Ohsweken Speedway opened its 22nd season with a five-division program on the same night.